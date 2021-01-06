Macy's at Independence Center to close in the spring

By The Examiner staff

Macy’s in Independence Center will close this spring, the second anchor tenant to depart from the mall in less than three years.

The department store chain announced Wednesday that the Independence Macy’s would be among 37 stores to close by the end of April, part of a plan announced in February 2020 to close about 125 stores nationwide by 2023.

Two other Macy’s in Missouri are slated to close by April, in Joplin and Cape Girardeau.

Sears, which opened with the mall in 1974, closed in late 2019. Like Sears on the mall’s west end, Macy’s owns its store’s space on the mall’s east end. Mall officials have not announced any plans for the former Sears space.

Another mall anchor tenant, Dillards, also owns its mall space. Dick’s Sporting Goods moved into an expanded area a couple years ago and became another anchor tenant.

IGP Business Group, a Los Angeles-based company whose portfolio includes malls in Salina, Kansas, as well as suburban Los Angeles and Orlando, bought Independence Center last February for a reported $57 million.