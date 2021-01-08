Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs include:

XPress Mart Blue Springs: 280 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Dec. 11.

• Observed food items on the floor of the walk-in freezer. Corrected on site, all items placed on shelf. REPEAT.

Rink Ratz: 513 S.W. Keystone Drive, inspected Dec. 11. No violations found.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries: 1202 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Dec. 11.

• Hose to the three-compartment sink was below the flood rim. Corrected on site. Able to adjust hose. Corrected on site.

• Drain under the prep area behind front counter had an accumulation of debris. Correct by Feb. 9.

McDonald’s: 814 N. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 14. No violations found.

First Watch: 1077 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 14.

• Drain under sink area had buildup. REPEAT. Correct by Feb. 12.

• Observed in service area silverware stored with handles down. Corrected on site. Silverware placed with handles up.

• Tongs stored with handles down. Corrected on site. Tongs placed with handles up.

• Observed bacon being stored uncovered on storage shelf. REPEAT. Corrected. Tray was placed over bacon for coverage.

MJ Daylight Donuts: 1713 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 14. No violations found.

Smoothie King: 200 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 15.

• Observed food debris in the bottom of the reach-in freezer. Correct by Feb. 13.

• Observed water hose in mop sink with no air gap. Corrected. Hose was removed. Correct by Feb. 13.

Devine Catering and Events Planning: 4008 S.W. Ninth St., inspected Dec. 16. No violations found.

McDonald’s: 3116 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 16.

• Food handlers permits were not provided for multiple employees. Correct by Jan. 15 to avoid fees and further inspection.

• Nozzle on smoothie machine had colored buildup. Corrected on site. Nozzle was immediately cleaned and sanitized.

Minsky’s Pizza: 2201 N. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 22.

• Cooked chicken wings were not cooled at correct temperature. The chicken wings temperature was 65 degrees; the chicken wings were not tested after cooking or before being placed in walk-in cooler by employees for further cooling methods. Manager stated chicken wings were cooked at 8:30 a.m., inspector took temperatures at 12:50 p.m. Chicken wings were out of temp for approximately four hours and 20 minutes. Reinspection is required. Product was discarded.

• Food debris stuck on can opener blade. Corrected on site. Manager cleaned and sanitized the can opener.

• Three-compartment sink needs to be caulked. Correct by Feb. 14.

Panda Express: 535 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Dec. 16. No violations found.

Meiner’s Phillips 66: 1005 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Dec. 17.

• Floor drain under three-compartment sink has an accumulation of buildup. Correct by Feb. 15.

La Quinta Inn and Suites: 3402 N.W. Jefferson St., inspected Dec. 17. No violations found.

Rancho Grande Cantina: 501 N.W. Jefferson St., inspected Dec. 17.

• Meat slicer had stuck-on food debris. (Not in use) Corrected on site.

• Soda nozzle had accumulation of stuck-on debris. Corrected on site.

• Clean utensils were stored in a dirty container. REPEAT. Corrected on site. All food contact surfaces were cleaned and sanitized.

• Dishes were not completely air dried before stacking.

• Hole in the wall in the storage area by liquor storage. Correct by Dec. 17.

American Legion Post 499: 499 S. Missouri 7, inspected on Dec. 17. No violations found.

Big Lots: 601 W. U.S. 40, inspected Dec. 17. No violations found.

Star Brite Nutrition: 3100 S. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 18. No violations found.

Rainbow Center for Communicative Disorders: 900 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Dec. 18. No violations found.

QuikTrip: 705 S.W. Westbound U.S. 40, inspected Dec. 18.

• Observed floor under soda boxes with sticky residue.

• Observed debris on floor under dish sink and ice machine. Correct by Feb. 16.

• Observed a box of breakfast sandwiches on the floor in the walk-in freezer. Corrected. Manager placed box on shelf.

Burger King: 1128 Woods Chapel Road, inspected Dec. 28.

• Observed a case of shredded lettuce past use date in walk-in cooler. Corrected. Case was discarded.

• Observed several items on prep table past discard date. Corrected. Product discarded.

• Observed dust buildup on vent in stock room. Observed dust buildup above the ice cream station. Correct by Feb. 16.

• Observed employees’ coats and drinks being stored on stock shelf. Correct by Feb. 16.

• Observed food debris on the bottom of the reach-in freezer. Correct by Feb. 16.

• Observed tongs being stored in reach-in freezer on top of frozen beef with handle touching food. Corrected. Tongs were placed in a container.

• Food handlers permits were not ready for today’s inspection. List of employees sent in previous document need to be emailed by end of day to avoid further reinspection.

QuikTrip: 1301 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Dec. 21.

• Observed two boxes of spicy sausage stored on floor in walk-in freezer. Correct by Feb. 19.

• Observed mop stored in dirty mop water and bucket. Correct by Feb. 19.

Miller Theaters Blue Springs: 1901 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 22.

• Utensils not being sanitized after cleaning and before use. The facility has not used three-compartment sink for proper sanitizing utensils in five days. (No sanitizing machine available.) No sanitizing done for utensils/food contact surfaces, only washing. Corrected on site. Manager cleaned and sanitized all utensils.

Wendy’s: 310 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 22.

• Observed open packages of buns and biscuits being stored under the fly control light. Corrected on site. Product was moved.

• Floor drain under three-compartment sink had an accumulation of black buildup and other debris. Corrected on site. Employee scrubbed the floor.

• Pull-out drawer cooler for french fries at the fry station had accumulation of stuckon debris and buildup. The cabinet under the handwashing station on front line had an accumulation of food debris and other buildup.

The Cake Pan: 609 N.W. R.D. Mize Road, inspected Dec. 22.

• Observed food stored on the floor. Corrected on site. Employee moved items to a shelf.

• Observed dishes stored in hand-washing sink. Correct by Feb. 20.

Arby’s: 1225 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Dec. 22.

• Black/white buildup was observed on tray with a rack used for placing packaged whole meats in the walk-in cooler. Corrected on site. Manager quickly washed and sanitized the tray.

• Excessive amount of grease buildup underneath the fry station. (Heat lamp area.) Correct by Feb. 20.

• Excessive amount of trash behind the storage area for the soda boxes. Correct by Feb. 20.

McDonald’s: 1515 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Dec. 22.

• Observed a significant amount of ice buildup in the walk-in freezer. REPEAT. Correct by Feb. 20.

• Observed several vents throughout the establishment which had dust buildup.

• Observed food debris behind and under the front cabinets and shelves on the floor. Correct by Feb. 20.

• Observed chemical being stored on top of a case of syrup. Corrected on site. Chemical was moved.

• Observed a box of raw beef being stored on top of shake mix in walk-in cooler. Corrected. Manager moved the raw beef to another location.

• Failure to secure food handlers’ permits. Correct by Jan. 21.

• Observed leaking filter system to the drink system in the storage room. Correct by Feb. 20.