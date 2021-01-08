Man shot in Blue Springs

By The Examiner staff

Jackson County court deputies shot a man while reportedly trying to serve an eviction notice Friday morning in Blue Springs.

The man, who allegedly pointed a weapon at the deputies, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, Blue Springs Police said. That department is investigating the shooting, which happened about 9:20 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Northwest Westchester Drive in northern Blue Springs, east of Missouri 7 and north of the Blue Springs Country Club.

According to the Jackson County Circuit Court, at some point during the deputies’ visit to the home, the man retrieved a weapon and pointed it at them, causing the deputies to shoot. It is not known if the wounded man is who was receiving the eviction notice.

Under the County Charter, deputies within the county courts deliver eviction notices to tenants after a judgment. Sheriff’s deputies are not involved in that action. By court policy, the deputies have been placed on administrative leave pending investigation.

The shooting comes in the same week that groups of protesters against evictions stalled eviction hearings at Jackson County courts in Independence and downtown Kansas City.