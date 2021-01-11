SUBSCRIBE NOW
Grain Valley police reports

The Examiner

Wednesday, Dec. 30

• Broadway and Sni-a-Bar – citizen contact (2)

• 400 block of Laura Lane – disturbance

• 700 block of Main Street (location of police headquarters) – harassment

• 100 block of Royer Lane – suspicious person

• 700 block of Main Street – suspicious vehicle

Thursday, Dec. 31

• 1100 block of Golfview Drive – stolen vehicle

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 1200 block of Ashley Drive – stealing from motor vehicle

• Sni-a-Bar and Cross Creek – area check

• 800 block of Lakeview Drive – disturbance

• 800 block of Valley Woods Drive – alarm

• 1700 block of Hedgewood Drive – suspicious vehicle

• Route BB south of Duncan Road – area check

• Sni-a-Bar and Cross Creek – careless and imprudent driver

• 800 block of Valley Woods Drive – alarm

• 200 block of Main Street – disturbance

• 1500 block of Hilltop – missing person

• 100 block of Royer Lane – suspicious vehicle

Friday, Jan. 1

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 1600 block of Woodbury – suspicious person

• 800 block of Graystone – parking complaint

• 600 block of Broadway – check the welfare

• 700 block of Main Street – missing animal

• 100 block of OOIDA Drive – alarm

• 700 block of Main Street – check the welfare

• 12th Street and R.D. Mize Road – assault

• 900 block of Willow – noise disturbance

• 1500 block of Erin Court – civil standby

• Jaclyn Drive and Hannah Court – suspicious vehicle

Saturday, Jan. 2

• Main Street and McQueery – motor vehicle accident

• 900 block of Sandy Lane – welfare check

• 1500 block of Erin Court – civil standby

• 200 block of Main Street – suspicious activity

• 900 block of Ryan Road – suspicious activity

• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm

• 200 block of Main Street – suspicious activity

• Hedgewood and Duncan – suspicious person

• 800 block of Harvest Drive – agency assist, Blue Springs Police Department

• 200 block of Main Street – suspicious person

Sunday, Jan. 3

• 600 block of Whitney – alarm

• U.S. 40 westbound from Sni-a-bar – area check

• Buckner-Tarsney Road and Woodbury – area check

• 700 block of Main Street – scam calls

Monday, Jan. 4

• 31000 block of Argo Road – alarm

• Montana Ridge and Sni-a-Bar – motorist assist

• 1300 block of Crestwood Drive – motor vehicle accident

• 1400 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – stealing

• 700 block of Main Street – motor vehicle accident

• U.S. 40 and Main Street – suspicious activity

• 200 block of Broadway – stolen vehicle

• 700 block of Cross Creek Drive – suspicious vehicle

• 1200 block of Eagles Parkway – alarm

• 1400 block of Maple Drive – disturbance

• 1000 block of Burr Oak Lane – suspicious vehicle

Tuesday, Jan. 5

• 100 block of McQuerry Road – abandoned vehicle

• 200 block of Katy Court – truancy

• 1000 block of Willow Drive – parking complaint

• 700 block of Main Street – stealing

• Valley Woods Drive and Long Drive – vandalism