Grain Valley police reports
Wednesday, Dec. 30
• Broadway and Sni-a-Bar – citizen contact (2)
• 400 block of Laura Lane – disturbance
• 700 block of Main Street (location of police headquarters) – harassment
• 100 block of Royer Lane – suspicious person
• 700 block of Main Street – suspicious vehicle
Thursday, Dec. 31
• 1100 block of Golfview Drive – stolen vehicle
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1200 block of Ashley Drive – stealing from motor vehicle
• Sni-a-Bar and Cross Creek – area check
• 800 block of Lakeview Drive – disturbance
• 800 block of Valley Woods Drive – alarm
• 1700 block of Hedgewood Drive – suspicious vehicle
• Route BB south of Duncan Road – area check
• Sni-a-Bar and Cross Creek – careless and imprudent driver
• 800 block of Valley Woods Drive – alarm
• 200 block of Main Street – disturbance
• 1500 block of Hilltop – missing person
• 100 block of Royer Lane – suspicious vehicle
Friday, Jan. 1
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1600 block of Woodbury – suspicious person
• 800 block of Graystone – parking complaint
• 600 block of Broadway – check the welfare
• 700 block of Main Street – missing animal
• 100 block of OOIDA Drive – alarm
• 700 block of Main Street – check the welfare
• 12th Street and R.D. Mize Road – assault
• 900 block of Willow – noise disturbance
• 1500 block of Erin Court – civil standby
• Jaclyn Drive and Hannah Court – suspicious vehicle
Saturday, Jan. 2
• Main Street and McQueery – motor vehicle accident
• 900 block of Sandy Lane – welfare check
• 1500 block of Erin Court – civil standby
• 200 block of Main Street – suspicious activity
• 900 block of Ryan Road – suspicious activity
• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm
• 200 block of Main Street – suspicious activity
• Hedgewood and Duncan – suspicious person
• 800 block of Harvest Drive – agency assist, Blue Springs Police Department
• 200 block of Main Street – suspicious person
Sunday, Jan. 3
• 600 block of Whitney – alarm
• U.S. 40 westbound from Sni-a-bar – area check
• Buckner-Tarsney Road and Woodbury – area check
• 700 block of Main Street – scam calls
Monday, Jan. 4
• 31000 block of Argo Road – alarm
• Montana Ridge and Sni-a-Bar – motorist assist
• 1300 block of Crestwood Drive – motor vehicle accident
• 1400 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – stealing
• 700 block of Main Street – motor vehicle accident
• U.S. 40 and Main Street – suspicious activity
• 200 block of Broadway – stolen vehicle
• 700 block of Cross Creek Drive – suspicious vehicle
• 1200 block of Eagles Parkway – alarm
• 1400 block of Maple Drive – disturbance
• 1000 block of Burr Oak Lane – suspicious vehicle
Tuesday, Jan. 5
• 100 block of McQuerry Road – abandoned vehicle
• 200 block of Katy Court – truancy
• 1000 block of Willow Drive – parking complaint
• 700 block of Main Street – stealing
• Valley Woods Drive and Long Drive – vandalism