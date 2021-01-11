Three arrested in mall disturbance

By The Examiner staff

Three men were arrested for disorderly conduct Sunday in the latest of a recent string of incidents at Independence Center.

Two shooting incidents in the previous weeks, one inside the mall and one in the parking lot, remain under investigation.

According to police, officers were called Sunday afternoon to the mall’s food court for a disturbance involving “possibly armed subjects.” Police said no shots were fired and no injuries reported and officers found the men had toy guns but no actual weapons.

Several officers had been near the scene, either working off-duty as extra security for the mall or as part of regular patrol, IPD spokesperson John Syme said.

On Jan. 4, a shooting between two people in the parking lot, stemming from a brief confrontation inside the mall, left one man with a minor injury after he allegedly fired in self-defense against someone armed with a rifle. The victim has been charged with felony possession of a gun, and police continue to search for the occupants of the other vehicle involved.

An exchange of gunfire inside the mall on New Year’s Eve left a 16-year-old boy with a serious leg wound.

Mall management announced last week that its curfew for unaccompanied juveniles age 17 and younger is 3 p.m. every day.