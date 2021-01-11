Annual Mid-Winter Reading Challenge begins this week

By The Examiner staff

Registration begins Friday for the Mid-Continent Public Library Winter Reading Challenge.

Adults 18 and older are challenged to read five books in two months. Those who complete the challenge will receive a commemorative mug and be entered for a chance to win a trip to St. Louis courtesy of Drury Hotels.

The theme of the challenge is “Celebrate Missouri” – the state celebrates its bicentennial in 2021 – but readers may read any five books to complete the challenge.

Library staff will host online discussions at the Winter Reading Challenge Facebook Group page which can be found at https://www.facebook.com/groups/WRC2019/

Another list of virtual book groups can be found at https://www.mymcpl.org/books-movies-music/read/winter-reading.