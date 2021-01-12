Felony charges follow Independence Center incident

By The Examiner staff

A Blue Springs man has been charged with making a terroristic threat during a disturbance Sunday afternoon at Independence Center, and two other men arrested at the scene received city misdemeanor charges.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Rayvon Lewis, 23, with the felony after he allegedly waved around what appeared to be a gun while in the mall food court, with dozens of people nearby. Nathan Goldsmith, 34, was charged with interfering with police and child endangerment, and 23-year-old Keandre Lemay was charged with disorderly conduct, according to police.

According to court documents, officers called for a reported armed disturbance found a few men in a scuffle, including a man, later identified as Lewis, waving an apparent machine gun, but with an orange tip. The men also struggled with police, and the gun turned out to be a toy.

No injuries were reported.

Social media video showed the fight, including Lewis pointing an apparent gun toward the roof and then toward people. Lewis told police he brought the toy gun to the mall “for attention so he could tell people what he really wanted to say” and that he “was not there to hurt anyone.” He later told police he was at the mall to shoot a music video, but he knew displaying the toy gun would cause alarm.

Lewis could face one to four years in prison or a $10,000 fine.