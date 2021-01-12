Jackson County plans new Health Department facility

By The Examiner staff

Jackson County plans to move its Health Department from its longtime site at 313 S. Liberty St., just south of the Independence Square. The most likely new site would be in Raytown or Lee’s Summit.

“The current space has been antiquated for some time,” County Administrator Troy Schulte said.

The space is small and not accessible to everyone. For instance, staff have to go out to the vehicles of patients who use wheelchairs.

“It’s just not functional space,” he said.

The plan is to move ahead with a new location sometime in the next couple months. No formal plan has yet come to the County Legislature, but the office of County Executive Frank White Jr. last year at one point had earmarked $5 million for the work.

With the recent decision by Independence to reopen its Health Department, the Jackson County Health Department now covers all of the county outside Independence and Kansas City. Schulte said the county had considered new space in Independence but officials have now decided to look elsewhere.