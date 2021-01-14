Independence plans virtual presentation of MLK event

By The Examiner staff

The city of Independence, the Community of Concerned Citizens, the Independence Ministerial Alliance, the Local Investment Commission and The Examiner are sponsoring a virtual program in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. The event will occur at 7 p.m. Jan. 18 on the city of Independence YouTube channel.

Albert J. Byrd will speak. The master of ceremonies will be Clarence Lawrence, and the program will include David Sua, Clarence Lawrence, Brianna Olvera, the Rev. Sarah Wimberley, Independence Mayor Eileen Weir, the William Chrisman High School Choir, the Independence Police Color guard, Toni Piper, Nina Woodson-Falls, Nancy E. Harris, and the Rev. Tim Allison.

The Annual MLK Awards, including the MLK Humanitarian Award, the Middle School Award, and the John Olivarez Scholarship, will be presented.

To participate, visit the city’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC95egG4Say-HvNrlJT_yCXg