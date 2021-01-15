Skirts too short? No, too long

The Examiner

From The Examiner during the week of Jan. 11-16 1971:

• “R-4 DRESS CODE ALLOWS WEARING OF PANT SUITS” – Blue Springs – Pant suits will be permissible wear for high school girls in the R-4 District under a new dress code approved by the school board Tuesday night, but maxi-skirts will not be allowed.

The only dress requirements under the new code are as follows: 1. Skirts must be short enough so as not to drag on steps when going up and down stairs. 2. Shorts, cut-offs, and jeans are not to be worn by girls. 3. All students are expected to wear appropriate foot wear, This includes socks for boys. 4. Bermuda shorts, shorts, and cut-offs are not to be worn by boys. No mention is made in the code regarding length of miniskirts or hair.

William Gordon, Blue Springs High School principal, in requesting the board approval, said the new code “would place the primary responsibility for dress on parents and students.”

• “OLD CHURCH FOUNDED IN 1825” – Members of the oldest church congregation in Jackson County, founded in 1825, today found their church home on the site of the old Santa Fe Trail near Sibley ravished by an early morning fire. The Six Mile Baptist Church, a white frame structure built in 1903, and a new brick addition erected in 1963, is in ruin.

The site is 10 miles northeast of the Independence square on the Blue Mills-Sibley Road, The first church, with a log edifice, was built when Fort Osage at Sibley was one of the few white settlements in Western Missouri. It was called the Six Mile Church because it stood within the limits of a district six miles square which was reserved by the U.S. government for agriculture around the old settlement on the Missouri River near the northeast corner of the county.

• “MEMBERS ‘EAGER’ TO REBUILD HISTORIC CHURCH” – Member of Six Mile Baptist church, at first stunned into disbelief at the destruction of their church by fire early Tuesday, are now “driven by a spirit of revival and eager to rebuild,” the Rev. Harry Moore, church pastor, said today.

Note: Six Mile Baptist did rebuild and is still there today.

• “CONSOLIDATION OF ST. MARY’S, GLENNON SET” – Glennon High School of Kansas City will be consolidated with St. Mary’s High School next year under an economic stabilization plan announced Wednesday by Bishop Charles Helmsing of the Kansas City-St. Joseph Diocese. The decision, a plan to strengthen the Catholic secondary schools, also calls for sharply pared budgets for the seven remaining high schools in the diocese. Glennon has been in operation since the turn of the century.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Jan. 10-16, 1921:

• “O.K. FROM GOVERNOR HYDE.” – The following telegram has been received by Mrs. J.G. Paxton, 614 North Delaware street, from Governor A.M. Hyde in reply to a telegram sent by the Parent-Teacher association of Independence and the League of Women Voters of Independence with regard to placing a woman on the state board of education.

“Your telegram received in regard to placing a woman on the state board of education. It will be a pleasure to consider the wishes of the women voters in the selection of the school board when the proper time arrives for these appointments to be made.”

The Parent-Teacher association of Independence and the League of Women Voters are making a special effort to have a woman placed on the state board of education as they believe that a woman understands the conditions of schools and the conditions under which they must be managed better than men. They hold that the school is in close connection with the home and that the woman understands the home better than does the man.

• “LOSS FULLY $40,000.” – The losses of the Commercial State Bank of Mount Washington, which was closed a week ago following the disappearance of Walter M. Halpin, the acting cashier and vice-president, will be fully $40,000, members of the board of directors said. The loss of this large sum is a heavy blow to the little bank, and extraordinary measures will be necessary to keep it on its feet. Some members of the board of directors have expressed an unwillingness to make good so large a shortage, which is equivalent to forty cents on the dollar to depositors.

• “LOSS IS NOW $46,000.” – The loss of the Mount Washington State Bank appears to be much larger than reported yesterday. Instead of $40,000, as thought at that time, it will not be less than $46,000 according to an authorized statement made last night at a meeting of the depositors in Byam’s Hall, Mount Washington. The depositors decided to form a holding company to handle the bank’s business until it is in condition to open its doors for regular banking business.

• “MUST DIM THEIR LIGHTS” – Seven drivers of automobiles were arrested in Independence Saturday night for driving with bright lights. They were released on bond and appeared before Judge F.M. Barton of the police court this morning and were given the usual fine of $1.50 for the first offense for bright lights. Judge Barton says he wishes to break up the habit of speeding in Independence and that the least fine that he will make for that offense is $5.

– Compiled by Jeff Fox