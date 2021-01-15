A conversation about Missouri, history and good books

Here's a great conversation for the middle of winter.

I caught up with Steve Potter of the Mid-Continent Public Library. We started off with the Winter Reading Challenge and quickly moved into Missouri history and just good books generally – including a couple coming out soon.

It's a bit long and feels like a video podcast – and that's just fine. Take a look

(One correction: I referred to MacKinlay Kantor as a Missouri native. He was from Webster City, Iowa. I was thinking of his book “Missouri Bittersweet,” among others.)

– Jeff Fox