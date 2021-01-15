Missouri sending troops to help with Washington security

By The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is sending National Guard troops to Washington, D.C. to help with security leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, a spokeswoman confirmed late Thursday.

Parson spokeswoman Kelli Jones didn't specify how many troops Missouri is sending, and an Associated Press request for information to the Missouri National Guard on Friday wasn't immediately returned.

But officials say the total number of National Guard troops coming to Washington from across the country to assist with security has so far grown to 21,000.

The FBI has warned that armed protests by violent supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump are being planned in Washington in the days leading up to Biden's inauguration.