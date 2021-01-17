Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs include:

Walgreens: 3200 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 23. No violations found.

QuikTrip: 1201 N. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 23.

• Microwave had stuck-on food debris. Corrected on site. Employee cleaned and sanitized interior of the microwave.

• Fan cover in beverage walk-in cooler has an accumulation of dust. REPEAT. Corrected on site.

IHOP: 1135 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Dec. 28.

• Produce slicer had accumulation of stuck-on food debris. Corrected on site.

• Back door was observed open. Corrected on site.

• Grease and food debris on equipment under the flat top grill. Correct by 2/26/21.

Hardee’s: 910 Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 28.

• Mop was stored in mop sink not in a position to air dry. Corrected. REPEAT.

• Observed accumulation of dust buildup on monitors in kitchen area. Correct by Feb. 26.

• Observed accumulation of grease buildup inside the top part of the hash brown station. Correct by Feb. 26.

Schlotzsky’s: 746 S.W. U.S. 40, inspected Dec. 28.

• Observed dishwasher not reading chemical sanitizer on test strips. Corrected. Machine sanitizer was empty and was changed.

• Observed a few containers prepared in walk-in cooler that were not date marked. Corrected. Manager marked the containers that were not date marked.

• Observed two containers past discard date on shelves in the back area and make area in the service station. Corrected. Manager discarded these items.

• Observed shelf in walk-in cooler with accumulation of food debris. Corrected by Feb. 26.

• Both bathrooms in lobby are coed. One of the bathrooms did not have a covered trash can for sanitary napkins. Correct by Feb. 26.

• The freezer had frozen liquid that had collected onto the shelves, floors and closed cases of food. Correct by Feb. 26.

Quality Inns and Suites: 3120 N.W. Jefferson St., inspected Dec. 28.

• Observed accumulation buildup under the sink area in the cabinet. Correct by Feb. 26.

• Observed food debris in the reach-in freezer in the bottom. Correct by Feb. 26.

Subway: 600 N. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 28. No violations found.

Novel Place: 1001 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 30. No violations found.

McDonald’s: 920 N.W. U.S. 40, inspected Jan. 4.

• The reach-in cooler is at 47 degrees F and all product inside is ranging from 45 degrees F to 50 degrees F, all product that has been in there overnight has been discarded and the product prepped this morning has been moved to another cooler. RE-INSPECTION required.

Blue Springs Bowl: 1225 U.S. 40, inspected Dec. 30. No violations found.

Fun House Pizza Delivery: 1420 S. Missouri 7, inspected Dec. 30.

• Observed dishwasher with accumulation of buildup on the inside. Corrected. Manager cleaned the machine.

• Observed accumulation of buildup on shelves in the walk-in cooler. Correct by Feb. 28.

Cosentino’s Price Chopper: Kitchen/salad bar/smoked meats, 1305 N. Missouri 7, inspected Jan. 4. No violations found.

Sushi Avenue: 1305 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Jan. 4. No violations found.

Little General Store: 1017 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Jan, 4.

• The only source of lighting in the dry storage room is with three plug-in laps. The lighting is not sufficient to detect spills and broken glass. REPEAT. Correct by March 5.

• Hand sink in back storage room did not have hand washing signs. Corrected. Sign was provided and posted.

• Fans in the walk-in cooler had accumulation of dust buildup. Correct by March 5.

Taco John’s: 811 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Jan. 5.

• Floor fan had accumulation of dust buildup. Correct by March 6.

• Ice bucket was stored on top of ice machine in upright position holding water. Corrected. Bucket was moved to hanging hook on wall.

• Observed eggs stored above ready-to-eat food in cooler. Corrected. Eggs were moved to bottom shelf.

Dunkin Donuts: 1225 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Jan. 6.

• Failed to provide valud food handlers’ permits for multiple employees. Correct by Feb. 4.

• The ice scoop was stored with handle touching the ice. Corrected.

• Stir spoons had dry food residue buildup around the handles and were stored in container of cloudy water. Corrected. Spoons were removed and cleaned and sanitized.

• Chemical spray bottles were stored hanging from shelf directly above case of coffee. Corrected. Moved bottles.

• Hand washing sink was used to wash out the smoothie blender container.

• Cold holding/make ready station was not keeping food at 40 degrees or less. Reinspection required. Some of the temperatures of food were as follows: eggs, 53 degrees F; sausage, 52 degrees F. Allowed staff to move out-of-temperature food to walk-in cooler and to quickly cool. Per owner’s statement, food had only been out of temperature for one hour.

Note: While inspector was typing report a food worker cleaned coils and the owner had food placed back into the make table without ensuring that the temperature violation was corrected. Inspector found that internal temp of food that was placed back into the cooler was 51 degrees F. Thermometer placed in bottom of cooler and left for several minutes showed a temperature of 61 degrees F. Correct by Jan. 8.

• Observed excessive amount of dry food behind the lid of make ready table. SECOND REPEAT. Reinspection required. Correct by Jan. 8.

McDonald’s: 814 N. Missouri 7, inspected Jan. 5.

• To-go boxes for sandwiches were turned upright. Corrected on site.

• Failed to secure valid food handler’s cards for multiple employees. Correct by Feb. 4.

Bean Counter Cafe: 27610 E. Wyatt Road, inspected Jan. 5.

• Observed sanitizer in towel bucket with insufficient amount of sanitizer and not reading on test strip. Corrected. Manager discarded sanitizer and made fresh bucket of sanitizer which did reach sufficient amount of sanitizer.

QuikTrip: 1201 N. Missouri 7, inspected Jan, 5. No violations found.

Vertigo Bar and Grill: 625 N.W. Mock Ave., inspected Jan. 5.

• Noticed small plastic cups in the salad and seasonings. Corrected.

• Noticed the grease buildup on vents. Corrected.

The Gem Bar and Grill: 1204 N. Missouri 7, inspected Jan. 5.

• Noticed a bottle without a label. Corrected on site.

Fazeek Fitness: 1257 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Jan. 6.

• Sanitizer test strips not provided. REPEAT. Correct by March 7.

• Food handler’s permits not provided. Correct by Feb. 5.

Jack In The Box: 808 N. Missouri 7, inspected Jan. 7.

• Observed ready-to-eat food in walk-in cooler with expired dates or no dates. Corrected. Food without dates was discarded.

• Time used for temperature control was not used properly during inspection. No time stamps on containers and employees did not know time food was prepared. REPEAT. Re-Inspection required. Food was discarded.

• Observed multiple containers with stickers and sticker residue that are used in contact with food. Re-inspection required.

• Observed wet containers in kitchen, stacked on top of each other, not drying properly. Correct by March 8.

• Observed multiple cleaning detergent containers next to food equipment.

• Sanitizer was testing high with employee and inspector’s testing kit. Sanitizer dispenser shall be adjusted to correct mixing levels. Employee was able to manually lmix sanitizer for use until corrected. Re-inspection required. Correct by Jan. 19.

• Observed an excessive amount of ice buildup on the bottom of the reach-in freezer next to fry station. Correct by March 8.

• Observed packages of single-serve cup lids collecting dirt and debris inside lobby trash cabinet. Lids were discarded in trash.

• Trash can cabinets in lobby have a buildup of trash and debris inside.

• Observed cardboard used as an absorbent for grease drippings off the wheels of the fryers.

• Failure to secure food handlers’ licensing for multiple employees. Correct by Feb. 6.

Sonic Drive-In: 1408 S. Missouri 7, inspected Jan. 7.

• Floors by mop sink area had a lot of black buildup. REPEAT.

• Floors under the vats had a lot of grease buildup. REPEAT. Correct by March 8.

• Mop sink was not draining. REPEAT. Correct by March 8.

• Observed buildup in the inside of ice machine, around the lid top part of hte guard. The buildup was not touching ice. Corrected. Manager was able to clean the buildup on site.

• Food handlers’ permits not provided for multiple employees. Correct by Feb. 6.

Walmart Neighborhood Market: 1700 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Jan. 7.

• Noticed they have several food cold hold buckets where food was stacked too high. Corrected by manager who lowered the stacks.

Casa Mexico: 1414 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Jan. 7.

• Standing water in the dishwasher room. Correct by March 8.

• Salsa in the walk-in cooler and reach-in cooler was not covered. Corrected on site. Manager covered the buckets and containers.

• Establishment did not have any trash cans at the hand sink in the kitchen area. Correct by March 8.

• Noticed employee cups without lids and straws. Correct by March 8.

Linq Food Mart: 1501 S. Missouri 7, inspected Jan. 7.

• Observed buildup in microwave. Corrected. Cleaned on site.

• Observed trim behind the hand sink falling off and unsealed wood showing. Correct by March 8.