Charges filed in Independence rape

By The Examiner staff

A Kansas City man faces felony charges in connection with the rape of a woman in her Independence home about a week ago.

Jamen L. Jackson, 23, faces one count of first-degree rape or attempted rape, one count of armed criminal action and three counts of possession of child pornography, the Jackson County prosecutor’s office said Sunday. The rape charge alone carries a potential sentence of at least five years – 15 years if the crime is determined to be an aggravated sexual offense.

The victim told police she met Jackson online two months ago and they communicated on Facebook and Snapchat. On Jan. 9, she invited him to her home for what she described as a strictly platonic visit.

Inside the home, she said, he pulled a Glock-style gun, pointed it at her head and demanded sex acts, some of which he recorded on his iPhone. At one point, she said, he removed the handgun’s magazine to show her it was loaded. She said he had a second handgun as well and that she feared for her life.

She also said he took her purse, with $250.

Jackson told police the sex was consensual and that he never pulled a gun or pointed one at the victim. He said she asked him to record the sex acts for a website. Independence Police, in a probable cause statement in support of charging Jackson, said the woman can be seen crying in the iPhone video and that the victim’s “mannerism and response” are not consistent with someone engaged in consensual sex.

Police also found more than 10 images of children under 18 in sex acts on Jackson’s iPhone.