Grain Valley police reports
Wednesday, Jan. 6
• 700 block of Main Street (location of police headquarters) – citizen contact
• 1600 block of Eagle Parkway – citizen contact
• 600 block of Walnut – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District
• 1200 block of Sawgrass – suspicious person
• 700 block of Eagles Parkway – citizen contact
Thursday, Jan. 7
• 1300 block of Brentwood – abandoned vehicle
• 300 block of Front Street – residence check
• 200 block of Jefferson Street – alarm
• 600 block of Muriel Drive – harassment
• 800 block of Highland – agency assist
Friday, Jan. 8
• 1200 block of Pamela Boulevard – stealing
• 1400 block of Maple Drive – check the well being
• 600 block of Walnut – parking complaint
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact (2)
• 500 block of Centurion Court – check the well being
• 1400 block of Persimmon Drive – citizen contact
• 200 block of Cypress Street – disturbance
• 1700 block of Helen Court – open door
• 900 block of Minter Road – alarm
• 1200 block of Phelps Court – suspicious vehicle
• 1100 block of Main Street – stealing
• 1100 block of Willow Drive – suspicious activity
• 1400 block of Hickory Ridge – suspicious person
Saturday, Jan. 9
• 2200 block of Hedgewood – citizen contact
• 1100 block of Scenic – suspicious vehicle
• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – suspicious person
• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – disturbance
Sunday, Jan. 10
• 1000 block of R.D. Mize Road – suspicious vehicle
• 700 block of Meadow – suspicious juveniles
• 500 block of Whitestone – motor vehicle accident
• 18000 block of 39th Street – agency assist, metrowide
• 300 block of Front Street – disturbance
Monday, Jan. 11
• 500 block of Woodbury Drive – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District
• 400 block of Rust Road – citizen contact
• 300 block of Front Street – civil standby
• 600 block of Valley Ridge Court – stealing
• 1200 block of Valley Ridge Drive – stealing
• 700 block of Main Street – suspicious activity
• 800 block of Harvest – alarm
• 600 block of Shorthorn – alarm
• 700 block of Graystone – animal neglect
Tuesday, Jan. 12
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact (2)
• 400 block of Oakwood Lane – suspicious vehicle
• 100 of Yennie – civil standby
• Meadow and U.S. 40 – motor vehicle accident
• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – stealing
• 700 block of Main Street – prisoner drop-off for court
• 1100 block of Ephraim – citizen contact
• 500 block of Nelson Drive – shots fired
• 1700 block of Helen Court – fraud
• 600 block of Valley Ridge Court – suspicious vehicle