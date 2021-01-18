Grain Valley police reports

The Examiner

Wednesday, Jan. 6

• 700 block of Main Street (location of police headquarters) – citizen contact

• 1600 block of Eagle Parkway – citizen contact

• 600 block of Walnut – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District

• 1200 block of Sawgrass – suspicious person

• 700 block of Eagles Parkway – citizen contact

Thursday, Jan. 7

• 1300 block of Brentwood – abandoned vehicle

• 300 block of Front Street – residence check

• 200 block of Jefferson Street – alarm

• 600 block of Muriel Drive – harassment

• 800 block of Highland – agency assist

Friday, Jan. 8

• 1200 block of Pamela Boulevard – stealing

• 1400 block of Maple Drive – check the well being

• 600 block of Walnut – parking complaint

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact (2)

• 500 block of Centurion Court – check the well being

• 1400 block of Persimmon Drive – citizen contact

• 200 block of Cypress Street – disturbance

• 1700 block of Helen Court – open door

• 900 block of Minter Road – alarm

• 1200 block of Phelps Court – suspicious vehicle

• 1100 block of Main Street – stealing

• 1100 block of Willow Drive – suspicious activity

• 1400 block of Hickory Ridge – suspicious person

Saturday, Jan. 9

• 2200 block of Hedgewood – citizen contact

• 1100 block of Scenic – suspicious vehicle

• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – suspicious person

• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – disturbance

Sunday, Jan. 10

• 1000 block of R.D. Mize Road – suspicious vehicle

• 700 block of Meadow – suspicious juveniles

• 500 block of Whitestone – motor vehicle accident

• 18000 block of 39th Street – agency assist, metrowide

• 300 block of Front Street – disturbance

Monday, Jan. 11

• 500 block of Woodbury Drive – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District

• 400 block of Rust Road – citizen contact

• 300 block of Front Street – civil standby

• 600 block of Valley Ridge Court – stealing

• 1200 block of Valley Ridge Drive – stealing

• 700 block of Main Street – suspicious activity

• 800 block of Harvest – alarm

• 600 block of Shorthorn – alarm

• 700 block of Graystone – animal neglect

Tuesday, Jan. 12

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact (2)

• 400 block of Oakwood Lane – suspicious vehicle

• 100 of Yennie – civil standby

• Meadow and U.S. 40 – motor vehicle accident

• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – stealing

• 700 block of Main Street – prisoner drop-off for court

• 1100 block of Ephraim – citizen contact

• 500 block of Nelson Drive – shots fired

• 1700 block of Helen Court – fraud

• 600 block of Valley Ridge Court – suspicious vehicle