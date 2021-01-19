Shots fired at officers; investigation continues

By The Examiner staff

Independence Police continue to investigate after officers responding to a child welfare check Saturday evening briefly came under fire. No officers were injured, and the child who was the subject of the welfare check was found, police said.

The call led police to the 700 block of North Jennings Road, just south of U.S. 24 near the Hawthorne Place Apartments and the Independence Towers apartment building. According to police, officers on that block at about 7 p.m. heard “several rounds” fired in their direction. It’s unknown if the shots fired were related to the welfare check, police said.

A few apartment units had bullet holes, police said, but no tenants reported injuries. Police cleared the scene shortly before midnight with no suspect in custody.