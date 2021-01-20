Grain Valley police reports
Wednesday, Jan. 13
• 1100 block of McQuerry – motor vehicle accident
• Rosewood and Hedgewood drives – animal at large
• 700 block of Main Street (location of police station) – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street – fraud
• 600 block of Yennie – alarm
• 700 block of Main Street – stolen auto
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
Thursday, Jan. 14
• 3300 block of Outer Road – alarm
• Route BB and Sni-a-Bar – area check
• 700 block of Main Street – civil matter
• U.S. 40 from Missouri 7, eastbound – careless and imprudent driving
• Route BB and Ryan Road – suspicious activity
• 600 block of Lakeview Drive – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 600 block of Westview – disturbance
• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1300 block of R.D. Mize Road – disturbance
• 200 block of Broadway – alarm
Friday, Jan. 15
• Route BB and Duncan Road – motor vehicle accident
• 1000 block of Ryan Road – alarm
• 100 block of Eagles Parkway – alarm
• 800 block of Brome – agency assist, Blue Springs Police Department
• Dillingham and Duncan roads – area check
• 100 block of Sunny Lane – suspicious activity
Saturday, Jan. 16
• 1100 block of Willow Drive – harassment
• 700 block of Main Street – forgery
• 1300 block of R.D. Mize Road – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street – suspicious activity
• 1200 block of Eagles Parkway – alarm
• 500 block of Main Street – alarm (2)
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1400 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – alarm
• 500 block of Main Street – suspicious vehicle
• 500 block of Montana Ridge – area check
• 700 block of Parr – suspicious vehicle
• 1100 block of R.D. Mize Road – citizen contact
• Nelson and Shorthorn – suspicious vehicle
• 500 block of Lakeview Drive – noise complaint
• 1400 block of Mary Court – missing juvenile
• 1200 block of Lone Star – suspicious vehicle
Sunday, Jan. 17
• Whitney Court and Rust Road – area check
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 200 block of Concord Circle – suspicious vehicle
• 600 block of Brome Drive – stand by to prevent
• Crestview and Ridgeview – shots fired
• 100 block of Pebblebrook – suspicious vehicle
• 200 block of Brome Drive – agency assist, Blue Springs Police Department
Monday, Jan. 18
• 200 block of Barr Road – parking complaint
• 1200 block of R.D. Mize Road – suspicious activity
• 1600 block of Eagle Parkway – civil matter
• 1200 block of Phelps Drive – property damage
Tuesday, Jan. 19
• Interstate 70 and OOIDA – area check
• Sni-a-Bar and Meadow – agency assist, Independence Police Department
• 1400 block of Broadway – stolen vehicle
• 1300 block of Eagles Parkway – suspicious activity
• 1700 block of Pond – disturbance
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact