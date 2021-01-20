Grain Valley police reports

The Examiner

Wednesday, Jan. 13

• 1100 block of McQuerry – motor vehicle accident

• Rosewood and Hedgewood drives – animal at large

• 700 block of Main Street (location of police station) – citizen contact

• 700 block of Main Street – fraud

• 600 block of Yennie – alarm

• 700 block of Main Street – stolen auto

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

Thursday, Jan. 14

• 3300 block of Outer Road – alarm

• Route BB and Sni-a-Bar – area check

• 700 block of Main Street – civil matter

• U.S. 40 from Missouri 7, eastbound – careless and imprudent driving

• Route BB and Ryan Road – suspicious activity

• 600 block of Lakeview Drive – citizen contact

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 600 block of Westview – disturbance

• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 1300 block of R.D. Mize Road – disturbance

• 200 block of Broadway – alarm

Friday, Jan. 15

• Route BB and Duncan Road – motor vehicle accident

• 1000 block of Ryan Road – alarm

• 100 block of Eagles Parkway – alarm

• 800 block of Brome – agency assist, Blue Springs Police Department

• Dillingham and Duncan roads – area check

• 100 block of Sunny Lane – suspicious activity

Saturday, Jan. 16

• 1100 block of Willow Drive – harassment

• 700 block of Main Street – forgery

• 1300 block of R.D. Mize Road – citizen contact

• 700 block of Main Street – suspicious activity

• 1200 block of Eagles Parkway – alarm

• 500 block of Main Street – alarm (2)

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 1400 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – alarm

• 500 block of Main Street – suspicious vehicle

• 500 block of Montana Ridge – area check

• 700 block of Parr – suspicious vehicle

• 1100 block of R.D. Mize Road – citizen contact

• Nelson and Shorthorn – suspicious vehicle

• 500 block of Lakeview Drive – noise complaint

• 1400 block of Mary Court – missing juvenile

• 1200 block of Lone Star – suspicious vehicle

Sunday, Jan. 17

• Whitney Court and Rust Road – area check

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 200 block of Concord Circle – suspicious vehicle

• 600 block of Brome Drive – stand by to prevent

• Crestview and Ridgeview – shots fired

• 100 block of Pebblebrook – suspicious vehicle

• 200 block of Brome Drive – agency assist, Blue Springs Police Department

Monday, Jan. 18

• 200 block of Barr Road – parking complaint

• 1200 block of R.D. Mize Road – suspicious activity

• 1600 block of Eagle Parkway – civil matter

• 1200 block of Phelps Drive – property damage

Tuesday, Jan. 19

• Interstate 70 and OOIDA – area check

• Sni-a-Bar and Meadow – agency assist, Independence Police Department

• 1400 block of Broadway – stolen vehicle

• 1300 block of Eagles Parkway – suspicious activity

• 1700 block of Pond – disturbance

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact