KC Scholars honors, aids adult students

KC Scholars recently presented 78 awards to metro area adult learners – including 10 from Independence – and plans to increase that number to 200 by May.

The awards include financial aid, college advisement and planning, and other support. The program targets those with the greatest need and who without assistance might not be able to finish a post-secondary degree.

The 78 students come from across six metro counties. From Independence, they include Valerie Cowick, Shelby Spencer, Seann Mcanally, Quiana Pointer, Jennifer Bedsworth, Kerri Moore, Krystal Pierson, Zachary Bailey, Marcus Meriwether and Rossana Serres.

KC Scholars says its mission is to increase postsecondary education attainment in the greater Kansas City area, and it puts an emphasis on bridging the community’s racial divide. The average age of the 78 awardees is 34.5, 80% are female, 74% are first in their family to attend or complete college, 77% are individuals of color, and 72% are from Jackson County. On average each has 68 college credit hours previously earned and has a 2.94 average GPA. All are employed – nearly 75% of them full-time.

KC Scholars is also looking for support its scholars by giving at https://give-to-kcscholars.networkforgood.com/ or sending a check to KC Scholars, 8080 Ward Parkway, Suite 402, Kansas City, MO 64114.

– Examiner staff