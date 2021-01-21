Graceland University graduates

The Examiner

Graceland University has announced the fall 2020 graduation list. Local students graduating include:

Independence

• Alex Chamberlain, bachelor of science in nursing

• Amy Snyder, master of education

• Ashley Speigle, bachelor of science, cum laude

• David Davis, master of arts in religion

• David Hamar, bachelor of arts in interdisciplinary studies

• Emily Ganson, master of arts in education

• Elnara Tamrazova, bachelor of science in nursing, summa cum laude

• Grace Wood, bachelor of science in nursing

• Brittany Hoke, bachelor of science in nursing, cum laude

• Jesse Kribbs, master of science in nursing

• Jamie Nelson, bachelor of science in nursing

• Kevin Wilson, master of arts in religion

• Leah Eckart, bachelor of science in nursing, magna cum laude

• Landry Rogers, bachelor of science in nursing, magna cum laude

• Mackenzie Miller, bachelor of science in nursing

• Rachel Hall, bachelor of science in nursing

• Shelby Larson, bachelor of science in nursing

Blue Springs

• Charlee Anderson, bachelor of science in nursing

• Kasey Farrell, bachelor of science in nursing

• Alexxus Lindsey, bachelor of science in nursing, cum laude

• Michelle May, bachelor of science in nursing

Lee’s Summit

• Cindy Thompson, master of science in nursing