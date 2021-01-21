Graceland University graduates
Graceland University has announced the fall 2020 graduation list. Local students graduating include:
Independence
• Alex Chamberlain, bachelor of science in nursing
• Amy Snyder, master of education
• Ashley Speigle, bachelor of science, cum laude
• David Davis, master of arts in religion
• David Hamar, bachelor of arts in interdisciplinary studies
• Emily Ganson, master of arts in education
• Elnara Tamrazova, bachelor of science in nursing, summa cum laude
• Grace Wood, bachelor of science in nursing
• Brittany Hoke, bachelor of science in nursing, cum laude
• Jesse Kribbs, master of science in nursing
• Jamie Nelson, bachelor of science in nursing
• Kevin Wilson, master of arts in religion
• Leah Eckart, bachelor of science in nursing, magna cum laude
• Landry Rogers, bachelor of science in nursing, magna cum laude
• Mackenzie Miller, bachelor of science in nursing
• Rachel Hall, bachelor of science in nursing
• Shelby Larson, bachelor of science in nursing
Blue Springs
• Charlee Anderson, bachelor of science in nursing
• Kasey Farrell, bachelor of science in nursing
• Alexxus Lindsey, bachelor of science in nursing, cum laude
• Michelle May, bachelor of science in nursing
Lee’s Summit
• Cindy Thompson, master of science in nursing