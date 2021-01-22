Mid-Continent Public Library events

The Examiner

The Mid-Continent Public Library is offering many virtual events.

To access these events, go to www.mymcpl.org/events/virtual-events. If the event is a Zoom event, click on the event and register. An email invitation will be sent to you.

To attend most non-Zoom virtual events, click on the event and, near the time of the event, there will be a link to the library’s Facebook page MCPL360 (or you can navigate to https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360/ at the time the event is scheduled.)

If you have questions as to how to attend an event, call the library at 816-252-7228 and select the option for technology support.

Upcoming events include:

Sunday, Jan. 24

• Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. Join library staff with your children for stories and songs.

Monday, Jan. 25

• Virtual ELL classes (Zoom) Clases Virtuales de Ingles (zoom): 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Join professional teachers and learn to communicate in social places, school, your job or during emergencies. All levels welcome.

• Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. and 6 to 6:20 p.m. Join library staff with your children for stories and songs.

• Storycrafting Fundamentals, part one (Zoom): 6:30 to 8 p.m. Writer Anthony Clark explores character development, point of view, the difference between showing and telling and other story crafting techniques.

Tuesday, Jan. 26

• Virtual ELL classes (Zoom) Clases Virtuales de Ingles (zoom): 9 to 10:30 a.m. Join professional teachers and learn to communicate in social places, school, your job or during emergencies. All levels welcome.

• Mr. Stinky Feet’s Winter jamboree (MCPL360): 10 to 10:45 a.m. We’ll rock and roll and shake off our cabin fever! To enjoy this program, go to https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360/ at the scheduled time.

• Learn to Code with Library Resources (MCPL360): 2 to 2:30 p.m. Become a couch potato programmer--one who learns to code from the comfort of their own couch!

• Building a Parent Handbook for Your business: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Join Childcare Consultant and Small Business Coach, Judy Bumpus, for this three-week series on the business of childcare.

• Woodneath Press book launch: "The Will of Missouri, The Life and Times and Influence of Alexander William Doniphan" (Facebook Live): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Hear from members of the Alexander Doniphan Committee as they discuss the historical significance of Alexander Doniphan and the importance of this anthology.

• Minimalism, Enhance Your Life With Less (MCPL360): 7 to 7:45 p.m. Decorating magazines and blogs show us great examples of minimalist design.

Wednesday, Jan. 27

• Virtual ELL classes (Zoom) Clases Virtuales de Ingles (zoom): 9 to 10:30 a.m. Join professional teachers and learn to communicate in social places, school, your job or during emergencies. All levels welcome.

• Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. and 6 to 6:20 p.m. Join library staff with your children for stories and songs.

• Social Media and You – Instagram (MCPL360): 1 to 1:30 p.m. Satisfy your curiosity about Instagram!

• Mad Science Celebration Party (Zoom): 4 to 4:45 p.m. Celebrate all things science with this exciting party for everyone. Program registration will close 30 minutes prior to the start of the event.

• Storycrafting Fundamentals, Part Two (Zoom): 6:30 to 8 p.m. Anthony Clark explores character development, point of view, the difference between showing and telling and other story crafting techniques.

Thursday, Jan. 28

• Tiempo de Lectura/Story Time in Spanish (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Kids will learn basic colors, numbers and common words in Spanish while enjoying stories and songs.

• Conversational English (Zoom): 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Participate in structured conversational English classes with professional ELL teachers for one hour every Thursday.

• State of Stories, Story Coaching with Joyce Slater (Zoom): 6:30 to 8 p.m. Join professional storyteller Joyce Slater for a story coaching workshop focused on historical oral storytelling.

• The Great Race (MCPL360): 7 to 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 29

• Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. Join library staff with your children for stories and songs.

• Excel Basics, The Ribbon (MCPL360): 1 to 1:15 p.m. Understand what the ribbon is and how the tabs help you find the buttons you need to create a spreadsheet.

Sunday, Jan. 31

• Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. Join library staff with your children for stories and songs.