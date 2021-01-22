SUBSCRIBE NOW
Mid-Continent Public Library events

The Examiner

The Mid-Continent Public Library is offering many virtual events.

To access these events, go to www.mymcpl.org/events/virtual-events. If the event is a Zoom event, click on the event and register. An email invitation will be sent to you.

To attend most non-Zoom virtual events, click on the event and, near the time of the event, there will be a link to the library’s Facebook page MCPL360 (or you can navigate to https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360/ at the time the event is scheduled.) 

If you have questions as to how to attend an event, call the library at 816-252-7228 and select the option for technology support.

Upcoming events include: 

Sunday, Jan. 24

Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. Join library staff with your children for stories and songs.

Monday, Jan. 25

Virtual ELL classes (Zoom) Clases Virtuales de Ingles (zoom): 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Join professional teachers and learn to communicate in social places, school, your job or during emergencies. All levels welcome.

Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. and 6 to 6:20 p.m. Join library staff with your children for stories and songs.

Storycrafting Fundamentals, part one (Zoom): 6:30 to 8 p.m. Writer Anthony Clark explores character development, point of view, the difference between showing and telling and other story crafting techniques.

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Virtual ELL classes (Zoom) Clases Virtuales de Ingles (zoom): 9 to 10:30 a.m. Join professional teachers and learn to communicate in social places, school, your job or during emergencies. All levels welcome.

Mr. Stinky Feet’s Winter jamboree (MCPL360): 10 to 10:45 a.m. We’ll rock and roll and shake off our cabin fever! To enjoy this program, go to https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360/ at the scheduled time.

Learn to Code with Library Resources (MCPL360): 2 to 2:30 p.m. Become a couch potato programmer--one who learns to code from the comfort of their own couch!

Building a Parent Handbook for Your business: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Join Childcare Consultant and Small Business Coach, Judy Bumpus, for this three-week series on the business of childcare.

Woodneath Press book launch: "The Will of Missouri, The Life and Times and Influence of Alexander William Doniphan" (Facebook Live): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Hear from members of the Alexander Doniphan Committee as they discuss the historical significance of Alexander Doniphan and the importance of this anthology.

Minimalism, Enhance Your Life With Less (MCPL360): 7 to 7:45 p.m. Decorating magazines and blogs show us great examples of minimalist design.

Wednesday, Jan. 27

Virtual ELL classes (Zoom) Clases Virtuales de Ingles (zoom): 9 to 10:30 a.m. Join professional teachers and learn to communicate in social places, school, your job or during emergencies. All levels welcome.

Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. and 6 to 6:20 p.m. Join library staff with your children for stories and songs.

Social Media and You – Instagram (MCPL360): 1 to 1:30 p.m. Satisfy your curiosity about Instagram!

Mad Science Celebration Party (Zoom): 4 to 4:45 p.m. Celebrate all things science with this exciting party for everyone. Program registration will close 30 minutes prior to the start of the event.

• Storycrafting Fundamentals, Part Two (Zoom): 6:30 to 8 p.m. Anthony Clark explores character development, point of view, the difference between showing and telling and other story crafting techniques.

Thursday, Jan. 28

Tiempo de Lectura/Story Time in Spanish (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Kids will learn basic colors, numbers and common words in Spanish while enjoying stories and songs.

Conversational English (Zoom): 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Participate in structured conversational English classes with professional ELL teachers for one hour every Thursday.

State of Stories, Story Coaching with Joyce Slater (Zoom): 6:30 to 8 p.m. Join professional storyteller Joyce Slater for a story coaching workshop focused on historical oral storytelling.

The Great Race (MCPL360): 7 to 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 29

Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. Join library staff with your children for stories and songs.

Excel Basics, The Ribbon (MCPL360): 1 to 1:15 p.m. Understand what the ribbon is and how the tabs help you find the buttons you need to create a spreadsheet.

Sunday, Jan. 31

Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. Join library staff with your children for stories and songs.