Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs include:

Legend of Asia: 1853 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Jan. 8. No violations found.

Chinatown Cafe: 756 W. U.S. 40, inspected Jan. 12. No violations found.

Sandy’s Restaurant: 1255 S. Missouri 7, inspected Jan. 13 and Jan. 21. No violations found.

Dunkin Donuts: 1225 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Jan. 15. No violations found.

Walmart: 600 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Jan. 15. No violations found.

QuikTrip: 1301 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Jan. 19. No violations found.

Jack In The Box: 808 N. Missouri 7, inspected Jan. 19.

• Ready-to-eat food in walk-in cooler with expired dates or no dates. Corrected. Food without dates was discarded.

• Time used for temperature control was not used properly during inspection. No time stamps on containers and employees did not know time food was prepared. REPEAT. Re-Inspection required. Food was discarded.

• Containers with stickers and sticker residue that are used in contact with food. Re-inspection required. Correct by Jan. 19.

• Wet containers in the kitchen stacked on top of each other not drying properly. Correct by March 8.

• Cleaning detergent containers next to food equipment. Corrected on site.

• Sanitizer was testing high with employee and inspector’s testing kits. Sanitizer dispenser shall be adjusted to correct mixing levels. Employee was able to mix sanitizer for use until corrected. Re-inspection required. Correct by Jan. 19.

• Excessive ice buildup on the bottom of reach-in freezer next to the fry station. Correct by March 8.

• Packages of single-serve cup lids collected dirt and debris inside lobby trash cabinet. Lids discarded in trash. Correct by March 8.

• Trash can cabinet in lobby has buildup of trash and debris inside. Correct by March 8.

• Cardboard used as absorbent for grease dripping off the wheels of the fryers. Correct by March 8.

• Unable to provide food handler permits for multiple staff. Correct by Feb. 6.

Sonic-Drive In: 1408 S. Missouri 7, inspected Jan. 7.

• Floors by mop sink area had a lot of black buildup. REPEAT. Correct by March 8.

• Floors under the vat had a lot of grease buildup. REPEAT. Correct by March 8.

• Mop sink was not draining. REPEAT. Correct by March 8.

• Buildup in the inside of ice machine around the lid and top part of guard. The buildup was not touching ice. Corrected on site. Manager was able to clean the buildup on site.

• Food handlers permits not provided for multiple employees. Correct by Feb. 6.

Walmart Neighborhood Market: 1700 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Jan. 7.

• Several food cold-hold bunkers where food was stacked too high. Corrected. Manager lowered the stacks.

Casa Mexico: 1414 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Jan. 7.

• Standing water in dishwasher room. Correct by March 8.

• Salsas in the walk-in cooler and reach cooler were not covered. Corrected on site. Manager covered the buckets and containers.

• Establishment did not have any trash cans at the hand sink in the kitchen area. Correct by March 8.

• Noticed employee cups without lids and straws. Correct by 3/8/21.

Ling Food Mart: 1501 S. Missouri 7, inspected Jan. 7.

• Buildup in microwave. Corrected. Cleaned on site.

• Trim behind the hand sink falling off and unsealed wood showing. Correct by March 8.

Sonic Drive-In: 801 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Jan. 11.

• Black buildup along the back wall and floorboard of the sink area. Correct by March 12.

• Vent to ice machine had accumulation of dust buildup. Correct by March 12.

• Black buildup along the back side of the lower door to the ice machine. Correct by March 12.

• White residue on the top part of the ice machine. Correct by March 12.

• Failed to provide food handlers’ permits for multiple employees. Correct by Feb. 10.

Fazoli’s: 810 W. U.S. 40, inspected Jan. 11.

• A case of food products stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler. Corrected. Case was moved to a shelf. REPEAT.

• Three containers in walk-in cooler not dated. Corrected. Date marks were placed on containers.

• Employee drink stored on clean dish shelf by clean dishes. Corrected. Drink was discarded.

• Failed to provide food handler card for one employee. Correct by Feb. 10.

The Big Biscuit: 530 N. Missouri 7, inspected Jan. 12.

• Buildup on hot water nozzle used for tea. Corrected. Manager cleaned on site.

• Disinfecting spray located by clean dishes. Corrected. Manager moved spray.

• Several chemical bottles located near hot chocolate. Corrected. Hot chocolate was moved.

• Insufficient amount of sanitizer in dishwasher. Corrected. Sanitizer was replaced and primed.

• Food handler permits not provided for multiple employees. Correct by Feb. 11.

Sandy’s Restaurant: 1255 S. Missouri 7, inspected Jan. 12.

• Juice from meat running onto the floor in the walk-in cooler. Correct by March 13.

• Mixing utensils in upright position with handles down. Correct by March 13.

• Handle to flour scoop touching flour. Correct by March 13.

• Observed a vapor on the shelf in the kitchen area. Corrected. Manager removed.

• Hand sink in dish area blocked in and inaccessible. Correct by March 13.

• A couple containers in reach-in cooler uncovered. Correct by March 13.

Kentucky Fried Chicken/Taco Bell: 1236 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Jan. 12.

• The soda machine in the lobby has buildup around the ice shoot and in the drain. REPEAT. Correct by March 13.

• The cabinets under the lobby soda machine have buildup throughout. REPEAT. Correct by March 13.

• Walk-in cooler shelves had black buildup. Correct by 3/13/21.

• Food debris on workstation that was not in use. Correct by March 13.

• Floors in the kitchen under coolers and cooking equipment had an accumulation of grease, food debris and trash. REPEAT. Correct by March 13.

• Floor drains in the kitchen contained debris and buildup along the wall. REPEAT. Correct by March 13.

• Floor in the walk-in cooler had runoff of thawing chicken on the floor. Correct by March 13.

• Floors under dish sink had buildup along the floor base. Correct by March 13.

• An unused reach-in cooler needs to be removed or cleaned and repaired. REPEAT. Correct by March 13.

• Cole slaw uncovered in the walk-in cooler. Correct by March 13.

• Chips uncovered sitting on stock shelf. Correct by March 13.

Waffle House: 1500 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Jan. 13.

• Accumulation of dust on the stock room door. Correct by March 14.

• Liquid buildup on the syrup tray. Correct by March 14.

• Liquid buildup in both reach-in coolers. Correct by March 14.

• Under the right drink station in cabinet, an accumulation of black buildup. Correct by March 14.

• Several items not date marked in reach-in cooler. Corrected. Manager marked all containers that were not date marked.

• Hand sink in the black pipe not extended to floor drain. A towel was being used to catch the water splash. Correct by March 14.

• Employee handling raw food with gloves on and then handling ready-to-eat foods without changing gloves. Inspector provided education on proper glove usage. Corrected on site.

Freshman Center: 2103 N.W. Vesper St., inspected Jan. 14. No violations found.

Voy Spears Jr. Elementary School: 201 N.E. Anderson Drive, inspected Jan. 14. No violations found.

Sinclair's Restaurant: 1402 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Jan. 15.

• Door gasket on reach-in freezer was not intact. Correct by March 16.

• Noticed that the rack where they keep the tongs had a buildup of dust. Correct by March 16.

• Walk-in cooler floor had a rip and hole in the floor. Correct by March 15.

Chinatown Cafe: 756 W. U.S. 40, inspected Jan. 19.

• Several items in walk-in cooler not reaching the correct internal temperature of 41 degrees F. The freezer door was cracked open, and a window to the freezer was open to provide cool air to the walk-in cooler. All product that was not reaching correct internal temperature was discarded. Re-Inspection required. Correct by Jan. 19.

• Some of the shelving had buildup in the kitchen area. Correct by Jan. 19.

• A bowl being used to scoop out rice was left in the container. Corrected. Bowl was removed.

• A scoop in flour with handle touching flour. Corrected. Scoop was removed.

• Several boxes of food product stored in the walk-in freezer on the floor. Correct by Jan. 19.

• Cleaner sitting on the shelf in the kitchen next to clean dishes. Corrected, bottle was moved.

Timothy Lutheran Ministries: 301 S.W. Wyatt Road, inspected Jan. 19.

• Test strips were not available for bleach sanitizing solution. REPEAT. Correct by March 20.

Timothy Lutheran Church: 425 N.W. R.D. Mize Road, inspected Jan. 19.

• Light showing under the back door. Weather stripping is not covering the opening to the bottom of back door. Correct by March 20.

Brittany Hill Middle School: 2701 N.W. First St., inspected Jan. 19. No violations found.

John Nowlin Elementary School: 5020 N.W. Valley View Road, inspected Jan. 19.

• Frozen liquid running down the back of the walk-in freezer. Manager said it is currently in the process of being repaired. Must be corrected by March 20.

Valley View High School: 5000 N.W. Valley View Road, inspected Jan. 19.

• Accumulation of dust buildup in walk-in freezer on the fan. Correct by March 20.