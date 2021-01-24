Jackson County restaurant inspections – Grain Valley

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Grain Valley include:

Comfort Inn: 210 N.W. Jefferson St., inspected Dec. 28. No violations found.

Temp-Stop: 723 Main St., inspected Dec. 15. No violations found.

Dollar General Store: 105 E. Rock Creek Lane, inspected Dec. 15. No violations found.

The Pub and Patio: 640 Yennie St., inspected Dec. 15.

• Observed open sliced cheese with an open date of Nov. 27. Discard date would be Dec. 3. Corrected on site. Product was discarded.

• Observed leak under three-compartment sink. REPEAT. Correct by Dec. 15.

• No testing devices available to measure concentration of sanitizers. Correct by Dec. 15.

• Grease buildup on floor behind grill and fryer. Correct by Dec. 15. Reinspected Dec. 31. No violations found.

Domino’s: 451 N.W. Eagles Parkway, inspected Dec. 23.

• Observed scrub brushes and cleaning items being stored in hand sink; all items were removed to designated area. Corrected on site.

Taco Bell: 1101 N. Buckner-Tarsney Road, inspected Dec. 28. No violations found.

Mactan Asian Market: 1438 S.W. Eagles Parkway, inspected Dec. 31. No violations found.

Dollar General Store: 105 E. Rock Creek Lane, inspected Jan. 4. No violations found.

Sushi Avenue: 1191 N.E. McQuerry Road, inspected Jan. 7. No violations found.

Price Chopper: Kitchen/deli/salad bar, 1191 N.E. McQuerry Road, inspected Jan. 7.

• Thermometers missing in all three reach-in coolers in the deli. Correct by March 8.

El Tequilazo Cocina Y Cantina: 522 S. Main St., inspected Jan. 12.

• Food in prep tables was not held at 41 degrees F or colder. Allowed food to be moved to another cooler because it had been on prep table less than two hours. Reinspection required. Correct by Jan. 11.

• The bottom of beer tap cooler had an accumulation of dirty liquid. Correct by Feb. 6.

• Food storage shelves were made with bare wood. Correct by Feb. 6.

• Prepared food containers were not dated with discard date. Corrected on site.

• Wet cloth was stored on the counter. Corrected on site.

• No paper towels available at the hand washing sink. Correct by Feb. 6.

• Hand washing sink near food service counter in kitchen had clean linens and single-serve items stored in the basin. Correct by Feb. 6.

• Multiple spray bottles were not labeled with the name of chemical inside. Corrected.

• Interior of ice machine had a slimy residue along the edge of the ice shield. Correct by Feb. 6.

• Nozzle and base of the soda gun in the bar area had a heavy accumulation of black/green residue. Corrected. Cleaned immediately.

• Container of food was being thawed in standing water in basin of prep sink. Correct by Feb. 6.

• Failed to provide valid food handler permits for multiple employers. Correct by Feb. 6.

Casey’s General Store: 1251 Route AA, inspected Jan. 12.

• Fountain machine had grime buildup underneath the nozzles. Correct by March 13.

• Observed dust buildup on ceiling tiles above make-ready table. Correct by March 13.

• Fryer vent hood in kitchen has dust and grease buildup. Correct by March 13.

• Walk-in freezer had boxes stored on the floor due to lack of storage space. Correct by March 13.

• Failed to provide food handler permits for multiple staff. Correct by Feb. 11.

Stony Point Elementary: 1001 S.W. Ryan Road, inspected Jan. 13.

• Observed significant ice buildup in the outdoor walk-in freezer. Correct by March 14.

McDonald’s: 712 N. Main St., inspected Jan. 13. No violations found.