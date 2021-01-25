Police barricade home in Independence

By The Examiner staff

Independence Police continue to investigate after a reported armed robbery against a taxi driver led to a barricade at a home Sunday afternoon.

Although police detained one person when the barricade ended shortly before 5 p.m., near Woodlawn Cemetery, an IPD spokesperson said the actual armed robbery suspect is not in police custody.

Officers received the armed robbery call about 11:30 a.m. Sunday, in the area of South Hocker and East Sea, near the cemetery a couple blocks east of Noland Road in northern Independence. Police soon had a barricade around a home, which ended peacefully.