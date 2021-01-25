Local COVID-19 testing sites

The Examiner

Truman Medical Centers: Regular testing hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Both Truman Medical Centers sites – the Lakewood Campus at 7900 Lee’s Summit Road and the Hospital Hill site at 2301 Holmes Road. TMC will provide testing, but only for persons who are experiencing at least one COVID-19 symptom. For any person’s first COVID-19 test, there will be no charge. Please call 816-404-CARE (2273) before arriving at the testing location.

Jackson County Health Department: Call 816-404-6416 if you have any questions about your visit or need to reschedule. There is no cost for this testing.

• Wednesday, Jan. 27, Vesper Hall, 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. This may not be a drive-thru clinic. Registration link: https://form.jotform.com/210104427339144

• Thursday, Jan 28, 505 N.W. Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit. This is a drive-thru clinic. Registration link: https://form.jotform.com/210105174733142

• Friday, Jan 29, Independence Uptown Market, 211 W. Truman Road. This is not a drive-thru clinic. Registration link: https://form.jotform.com/210105246260137

City of Independence: Please do not drink, smoke, use tobacco or brush your teeth for 30 minutes prior to your appointment. Advance registration is required and can be completed at http://www.ci.independence.mo.us/COVID19/Testing

• Saturday, Jan. 30, 11 a.m to 2 p.m. at the Independence Athletic Complex, 17800 E. Salisbury Road.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: Free testing is provided for any Missouri resident, but you must register before going to be tested. Registration for testing can be completed by visiting https://mako.exchange/splash/MOmakotesting/#test-site-id and looking for the date and place you wish to test. Then click on “Register for this event.”

After registering, you must print off your voucher and bring that with you on the day of the test. Testing this week:

• Wednesday, Jan. 27, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Worlds of Fun Main Entrance, 4545 Worlds of Fun Ave., Kansas City.

• Thursday, Jan. 28 and Friday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kansas City Zoo, Cheetah parking lot, 6800 Zoo Drive, Kansas City.