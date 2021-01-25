Mid-Continent reopens library branches

By The Examiner staff

Mid-Continent Public Library resumed access to indoor technology services at all branches Monday, including public computers, printers, fax machines and copiers and indoor use of Wi-Fi.

The library system had paused in-branch services two months ago as a public health precaution amid rising COVID-19 cases. Visitors are limited to 60 minutes on public computers and 90 minutes per day during a visit to a branch. Visitors also must wear masks and are asked to maintain social distancing. Wi-Fi remains available 24/7 outside each library branch.

Browsing bookshelves, in-person library events, using children’s computers and using meeting rooms are still not available. All returns must continue to be placed in outdoor book drops.

The library said in a release that staff will regularly clean high-touch surfaces throughout the day and continue to wear personal protective equipment while working with customers and library materials.