Students and schools in the news kicker: Students and schools in the news

Two from area earn Northern State honors

Northern State University of Aberdeen, South Dakota, has named Independence resident Jakob Lund and Blue Springs resident Alexandria Arndt to the fall 2020 dean’s list. Students qualify for this honor by earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Columbia College honors local students

Columbia College, located in Columbia, Missouri, has announced the fall 2020 dean’s list, honoring students who have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Named to the dean’s list are the following local students:

• Kevin Harwood of Blue Springs.

• Payton Schmidt of Blue Springs

• Heather Cramsey of Independence.

• Dakotah Pierce of Independence.

• Katrina White of Independence.

Buchanan honored At Troy University

Anna Buchanan of Blue Springs has been named to the fall 2020 provost’s list at Troy University in Troy, Alabama. To achieve this honor, she earned a grade point average of 3.65 or higher.

Lee’s Summit student honored

Haley Woolf of Lee’s Summit has been named to the 2020 fall semester dean’s list at the University of Evansville in Evansville, Indiana. Students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better to qualify.

Two local students named to national band

Courtney Troup of Independence has been named to the color guard of the virtual Intercollegiate Marching Band. Troup, a sophomore earth science major at Emporia State College, was chosen out of applicants from across the country.

Paige Bockes of Blue Springs was also chosen to participate in the Intercollegiate Marching Band. She is a member of the University of Central Missouri’s Marching Mules and is majoring in elementary education.

The Intercollegiate Marching Band, complete with color guard and dance teams, performed during the college football national championship game on Jan, 11 and can be seen at https://www.cbdna-imb.com/ and on YouTube.

