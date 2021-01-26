Park University has 607 December graduates

The Examiner

Park University, located in Parkville, has announced its December 2020 graduates. Of the 607 graduates, 260 students received master’s degrees students and 347 students who received their bachelors degrees. Local graduates include:

Blue Springs

• Christopher Ellis – master of arts

• Tory B. Davila – master of business administration

• Anthony M. Matthies – master of business administration

• Samantha L. Atagi – master of education

• Julia L. Bradshaw – master of education

• Deborah Marie Chaney – master of education

• Julie Ann Lever – mast of education

• Haley K. McCall – master of health-care administration

• John-Michael R. Cain – bachelor of science

• Jeremy B. Larsen – bachelor of science

• Zane M. Thompson – bachelor of science

Grain Valley

• Amanda M. Ransdell – master of business administration

• Erin Elaine parish – master of science

• Mariah E. gilbertson – bachelor of science

Independence

• Rickie Lee jackson – master of arts

• Michael Joseph Alexander – master of education

• Tyler Steven Ric – master of education

• Eric Schuyler Van Fleet – master of education

• Virginia G. DeBoard – master of public administration

• Angela M. Mancuso – master of public administration

• Madison Sparks – master of public administration

• Sarah Beth Wood – master of public administration

• Colin A. Chambers – graduate certificate

• Leah Katherine Thompson – bachelor of fine arts

• Jenafer M. Cisco – bachelor of science

• Samuel B. Culver – bachelor of science

• Kayla N. Smith – bachelor of science

• Jordan M. Uselton – bachelor of science

• Michelle Llamas – bachelor of education

Lee’s Summit

• Dalton R. Blackwell – master of business administration

• Rachi Maria Aguirre – master of education

• Michael Clay Schroer – master of public administration

• Alexandra Bell – bachelor of arts

• Josiah Ward – bachelor of arts

• Jordan Herrera – bachelor of science

• Kathleen R. Hutcherson – bachelor of science

• Timothy P. Kramer – bachelor of science

• Frank Ocampo – bachelor of science

• Rachel C. Walkup – bachelor of science

Raytown

• Jonathan D. Hokenson – bachelor of arts

• Laci Palmer – bachelor of science