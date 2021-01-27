Grain Valley police reports

The Examiner

Wednesday, Jan. 20

• 700 block of Ginger Hill – stop-arm violation

• 400 block of Front Street – suspicious vehicle

• 1500 block of Highview Drive – harassment

• 100 block of Garden – check the well being

• 700 block of Main Street (location of police headquarters) – civil matter

• 300 block of Rock Creek Lane – agency assist, DFS

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

Thursday, Jan. 21

• 100 block of Main Street – suspicious person

• 1000 block of Willow Drive – parking complaint

• 700 block of Main Street – hit and run

• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm

• 1200 block of Phelps Court – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District

• 1200 block of Golfview – suspicious activity

• 500 block of Broadway – suspicious vehicle

Friday, Jan. 22

• 200 block of Barr Road – parking complaint

• 1100 block of McQuerry Road – assault

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• Route AA and E.E. Kirby – motor vehicle accident

• 700 block of Main Street – theft from auto

• Nelson and Meadowood – hit and run

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 200 block of Main Street – property damage

• 1300 block of Jefferson – citizen contact

• Westbound Interstate 70 and Main Street – agency assist, Missouri State Highway Patrol

Saturday, Jan. 23

• 1200 block of R.D. Mize Road – assault

• 700 block of Main Street – animal control issue

• 500 block of Brome – property damage

• 1300 block of Stoneybrooke Drive – fraud

• Eastbound Interstate 70 on-ramp – motorist assist

• 700 block of Main Street – recovered stolen auto

• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm

• 700 block of Lakeview – suspicious activity

• 700 block of Montana Ridge – check the well being

• 700 block of Joseph Circle – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District

• 700 block of Lakeview – suspicious activity

Sunday, Jan. 24

• 300 block of Eagles Parkway – property damage

• 100 block of Sibley – agency assist, Buckner Police Department

• 1400 block of Willow Drive – citizen contact

• 900 block of Sandy Lane – 911 hangup

• 800 block of Montana Ridge – fireworks

• 700 block of Foxtail Drive – animal complaint

• 1500 block of Nicholas – harassment

• 1200 block of Golfview – follow-up

• 1200 block of Route BB – alarm

Monday, Jan. 25

• 300 block of Rock Creek Lane – resident check

• 4800 block of Lefholz Road – agency assist, Oak Grove Police Department

• U.S. 40 and Sni-a-Bar – motor vehicle accident

• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm (2)

Tuesday, Jan. 26

• 800 block of Country Hill – follow-up

• 1000 block of Scenic Drive – disturbance