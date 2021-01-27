Grain Valley police reports
Wednesday, Jan. 20
• 700 block of Ginger Hill – stop-arm violation
• 400 block of Front Street – suspicious vehicle
• 1500 block of Highview Drive – harassment
• 100 block of Garden – check the well being
• 700 block of Main Street (location of police headquarters) – civil matter
• 300 block of Rock Creek Lane – agency assist, DFS
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
Thursday, Jan. 21
• 100 block of Main Street – suspicious person
• 1000 block of Willow Drive – parking complaint
• 700 block of Main Street – hit and run
• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm
• 1200 block of Phelps Court – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District
• 1200 block of Golfview – suspicious activity
• 500 block of Broadway – suspicious vehicle
Friday, Jan. 22
• 200 block of Barr Road – parking complaint
• 1100 block of McQuerry Road – assault
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• Route AA and E.E. Kirby – motor vehicle accident
• 700 block of Main Street – theft from auto
• Nelson and Meadowood – hit and run
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 200 block of Main Street – property damage
• 1300 block of Jefferson – citizen contact
• Westbound Interstate 70 and Main Street – agency assist, Missouri State Highway Patrol
Saturday, Jan. 23
• 1200 block of R.D. Mize Road – assault
• 700 block of Main Street – animal control issue
• 500 block of Brome – property damage
• 1300 block of Stoneybrooke Drive – fraud
• Eastbound Interstate 70 on-ramp – motorist assist
• 700 block of Main Street – recovered stolen auto
• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm
• 700 block of Lakeview – suspicious activity
• 700 block of Montana Ridge – check the well being
• 700 block of Joseph Circle – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District
• 700 block of Lakeview – suspicious activity
Sunday, Jan. 24
• 300 block of Eagles Parkway – property damage
• 100 block of Sibley – agency assist, Buckner Police Department
• 1400 block of Willow Drive – citizen contact
• 900 block of Sandy Lane – 911 hangup
• 800 block of Montana Ridge – fireworks
• 700 block of Foxtail Drive – animal complaint
• 1500 block of Nicholas – harassment
• 1200 block of Golfview – follow-up
• 1200 block of Route BB – alarm
Monday, Jan. 25
• 300 block of Rock Creek Lane – resident check
• 4800 block of Lefholz Road – agency assist, Oak Grove Police Department
• U.S. 40 and Sni-a-Bar – motor vehicle accident
• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm (2)
Tuesday, Jan. 26
• 800 block of Country Hill – follow-up
• 1000 block of Scenic Drive – disturbance