Student and schools in the news

The Examiner

Berg named to honor roll

Timothy Berg of Blue Springs was named to the fall 2020 honor roll at Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Mo., maintaining a grade point average of 3.2 or higher.

Southeast Missouri State dean’s list

Southeast Missouri State University of Cape Girardeau, Mo., has named local students to the fall 2020 dean’s list, meaning they achieved a grade point average of 3.75:

• Sophia Studdard of Blue Springs.

• Staci Kornis of Blue Springs.

• Noah Hinton of Blue Springs.

• Jack Gavin of Lee’s Summit.

• Evan Morrison of Lee’s Summit.

Shull named to Ellsworth dean’s list

Autumn Shull of Blue Springs has been named to the fall semester 2020 dean’s list at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa. In order to qualify for the dean’s list, she maintained a grade point average of 3.5.

Central Methodist University academic honors

Central Methodist University, located in Fayette, Missouri, has announced its dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. To qualify, students must earn a 3.5 grade point average:

• Carlie Baldus of Blue Springs.

• Abrahana Cisneros of Blue Springs.

• Malik Hart of Independence.

• Erin Hennessy of Independence.

• Makenna Pontalion of Independence.

Two from area honored at Central University

Abigail Sutberry of Blue Springs and Caden Mauck of Lee’s Summit have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Central University in Pella, Iowa. In order to earn that honor, students must have maintained a grade point average of 3.5.

– Examiner staff