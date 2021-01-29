Barnes & Noble in Independence to close

By The Examiner staff

The Barnes & Noble bookstore in Independence will close Feb. 6, the store announced Friday, the second large retail blow to Independence in recent weeks.

The store, which has been in the Independence Commons retail area, across 39th Street from Independence Center, for 24 years, will close at the end of business next Saturday, the store said in a Facebook post Friday.

An employee at the Barnes & Noble store said a few items will go on sale next week, but there would not be a wide-scale clearance sale.

The closure comes on the heels of Macy’s announcement that it will close its Independence Center location in the spring.

As of Friday, the bookstore chain made no mention of other metro area locations – on the Plaza, at the Zona Rosa shopping center, in Leawood and at the Oak Park Mall – closing. Neither were there reports of other Barnes & Noble stores around the country closing.