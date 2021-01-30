New school coming to Independence

The Examiner

From The Examiner during the week of Jan. 25-30, 1971:

• “BONDS VICTORIOUS” – Citizen approval of a $1.5 million school bond issue Thursday gives the Independence Board of Education authority to go ahead with plans for a the construction and equipment of first units of the new Sycamore Hills elementary school and a vocational-education wing at William Chrisman High School.

The bonds were approved in the special election by a light but decisive vote: 2,336 for and 533 against.

“Barring strikes and prohibitive cost increases, we will move ahead with our building plans as quickly as possible,” said George Berkemeier, board president.

• “IT’LL COST YOU MORE NOW TO ‘BOOZE’ IT UP” – The increase is not much, but the cost of booze – whiskey, wine and beer – has gone up a little bit since the state’s new tax on intoxicants went into effect Jan. 1. Now that local distributors, bars, package goods dispensers, and other dealers have had an opportunity to find out what increase the distillers and brewers were going to pass on, they are regulating their prices to compensate for the tax.

In some places the cost of a six pack of beer has gone up as much as 90 cents. However, most package goods dealers have raised only a dime.

Some whiskeys have gone up as much as $4 a case to the retailer. A fifth of the best whiskey cost less than a dollar more at some outlets.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Jan. 24-29, 1921:

• “SHOULD BUY THRIFT STAMPS” -- “People, children especially, are not buying thrift stamps sold by the Post Office Department now as they might well do,” says Charles W. Brady Sr., postmaster of Independence. “During the war the children responded especially well to the call to save and buy stamps but now that the war is over they spend their money for other things. I would like to see more interest taken by the young folks in the purchase of thrift stamps.”

The following kinds of stamps are on sale at the post offices: the 25 cent and the $1 stamps, the $5 baby bond, the $25 and $100 certificate stamps. The last two are certificates on the Treasury Department of the United States.

• “GAS WELL CAUGHT FIRE” – Something entirely new in illumination took place last night on the Polk Stewart farm a mile north of town on the Courtney road. Well No. 4 of the Independence Oil & Gas company ignited about 8 o’clock when J.I. Lovering went to light the gas at the valve. The gas had been seeping up between the two casings of the well, supposedly, according to Dr. C.E. Krimminger, ever since the drill got down to a depth of about 140 feet, at which point it struck gas sand.

Mr. Lovering found himself in a sheet of flame but escaped without injury. He was unable to stop the fire so it burned throughout the night.

This morning the foreman of the drilling company came down from Kansas City and coaxed the gas, which was coming up between the two casings of the well, off through a pipe. He then was able to get near enough the well to fill the space between the two casings with water, which overcame the pressure of the gas and caused it to quit coming up.

The remedy however, will only be temporary as the water will soon leak out and the gas to again escape. It will be necessary, according to Dr. Krimminger, to fence the well to keep anyone away who might smoke near it and again start the fire, perhaps burn himself.

• “BITS OF GENERAL NEWS” – In accordance with an invitation from Mrs. Woodrow Wilson extended several weeks ago, Mrs. Warren G. Harding is moving the personal effects of the Harding family from their Washington residence into the White House, where the Hardings will live after March 4. President-Elect Harding, like some other men, was smart enough to get away from home at moving time, and is enjoying a houseboat trip down the Atlantic coast of Florida.

– Compiled by Jeff Fox