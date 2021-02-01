Students and schools in the news kicker: Students and schools in the news

The Examiner

Washburn University acknowledges academic excellence

Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas has named one local student to the president’s list and four to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester:

• Virginia Berg of Blue Springs made the president’s list, having earned a grade point average of 4.0.

• Stacy Briggs of Independence, made the dean’s list with a GPA of 3.4 to 3.99.

• Ysabella Hartnett of Blue Springs, dean’s list.

• Cadence Lynn of Blue Springs, dean’s list.

• Alyssa Schallenberg of Blue Springs, dean’s list.

Vaughn honored at Cedarville University

Brett Vaughn of Blue Springs was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester, meaning he earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Three Blue Springs residents excel

Westminster College in Fulton, Mo., has named the 2020 fall semester dean’s list, for students earning a grade point average of 3.6. Local residents:

• Loren Etris of Blue Springs, senior

• Devonte Hubbard of Blue Springs, junior.

• Kirsten Rushing of Blue Springs, sophomore.

