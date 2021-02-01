New COVID-19 cases plummet in Missouri

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

Missouri reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 10,121 new cases. That's down 19.2% from the previous week's toll of 12,524 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Missouri ranked No. 41 among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest per person, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week the United States added 1,038,890 reported cases of coronavirus, a decrease of -12.4% from the week before. Across the country, 5 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Across Missouri, cases fell in 84 counties, with the best declines in St. Louis and St. Charles and in Kansas City.

The share of Missouri test results that came back positive was 8.8% in the latest week, compared with 10.2% in the week before, a USA TODAY Network analysis of COVID Tracking Project data shows. In the latest week, 105,404 tests were administered; a week earlier, that figure was 117,932. Experts say it is important to look at the share of tests that come back positive, not just case counts, to get a better idea of whether the rate of new infections is changing or if differences in testing are playing a role.

The World Health Organization says places should be conducting enough tests to have fewer than 5% coming back positive. Places where the percentage is higher could struggle to complete contact tracing soon enough to prevent spread of the virus.

Within Missouri, the worst weekly outbreaks per perso were in Harrison, Carroll and Schuyler ​counties​. Adding the most new cases overall were St. Louis County, with 2,361 cases; Kansas City, with 880 cases; and Eastern Jackson County, with 835. Weekly case counts rose in 28 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Cape Girardeau, Stone and Platte counties.

In Missouri, 223 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 322 people were reported dead.

A total of 473,977 people in Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 7,041 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 26,186,781 people have tested positive and 441,324 people have died.