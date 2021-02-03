Chips and tags crucial to pet safety kicker: Animals Best Friends

By Gisele Gamble Special to The Examiner

Last Thursday my friend Leah came to visit. When I opened the door, there she was standing next to a young husky. This husky did not have a collar on and was running loose.

After unsuccessfully trying to catch this baby with treats, the husky went over to my neighbor’s house. Luckily, my neighbor, Rocky got the husky into her house. Some footwork on Facebook helped us find the owner.

Although this dog had no collar, she was microchipped. Microchips are awesome. However, microchips must be scanned to be read. This means finding someone with a scanner. Collars with ID tags on the other hand can help someone find an owner of a lost pet much quicker than a microchip.

Please do not get me wrong: Everyone should have their pet microchipped. But our pets need to wear collars and ID tags as well. Nothing is more horrifying than losing your pet and not knowing where it is and what has happened to it. This husky traveled over a mile to get to my house. It crossed at least two busy streets in the process. Thankfully, it was not hit by a car. The husky was lucky this time, but what about the next time it jumps the fence?

We need to keep our pets safe. They need secure fences, collars with ID tags, and microchips. We need to watch them and spend time with them, so they will not get bored and go exploring.

This husky got a happy ending by reuniting with her mom. It could have been different. Please monitor your pets so they do not go looking for adventure beyond their own yard. They need some sort of ID. Our pets are family, and they deserve to be treated as such. Please keep them safe.