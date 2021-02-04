Police investigate Independence shooting

By The Examiner staff

Independence Police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting in a north side neighborhood that left one man injured.

The shooting happened about 9 p.m. in the 300 block of North Frandsen Road, a trailer park area near Truman and Lee’s Summit roads. According to police, they found a man who had been shot during a disturbance, and he was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Police have not released the man’s identity or condition.