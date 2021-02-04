One sought in connection with Independence shooting

By The Examiner staff

Independence Police say they are looking for a south Kansas City man, 23-year-old Patrick Howard, as a person of interest as they continue to investigate a Tuesday evening shooting in a north side neighborhood that left one man injured.

Howard is described as 5-foot-8 and about 135 pounds.

The shooting happened about 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Frandsen Road, a trailer park area near Truman and Lee’s Summit roads. According to police, they found a man who had been shot several times during a disturbance. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and as of Thursday afternoon remained there, a police spokesperson said he is expected to survive.

Anyone with information as to Howard’s whereabouts should call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477 or IPD tips at 816-325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.