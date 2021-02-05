Community calendar

The Examiner

TODAY

Winter Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Uptown Market, 211 W. Truman Road, Independence. A chance to buy winter vegetables, jellies and other delightful dishes as well as crafts. Please wear a mask and honor social distancing rules.

ONGOING EVENTS

Jackson County parks: Trails for biking, hiking and walking are open. Visit www.makeyourdayhere.com.

1859 Jail and Marshall’s Home: 217 N. Main, 816-252-1892. This museum is open for tours by reservation.

Missouri Town 1855: 8010 E. Park Road, Lee's Summit (in Fleming Park). Missouri Town is open during the winter on weekends only, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A mask is required to enter. This living museum features history interpreters, heirloom crops and heritage breed livestock, telling the story of daily life in the small 19th century towns of this region.

George Owens Nature Park: 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. Eighty-six acres of forest, lakes, hiking trails and wildlife. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays.

Burr Oak Woods Conservation Area: 401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766 remains open with outdoor trails, which are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Please practice proper social distancing while on the trails. Note: Pets are not allowed on the area, and bicycles are not allowed on the trails.

Fort Osage National Historic Landmark: 107 Osage St., Sibley. Fort Osage is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. The fort was built in 1806 by William Clark of the Lewis and Clark expedition. The fort served as a military garrison and a trade center.

CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

National Frontier Trails Museum: 318 W. Pacific Ave., Independence.

Bingham-Waggoner Mansion and Estate: 313 W. Pacific, Independence.

Vaile Mansion: 1500 N. Liberty, Independence.

Community of Christ International Headquarters: The Auditorium is at 101 W. Walnut Ave.; the Temple is at 201 S. River Blvd. Call 816-831-1000, ext. 3030 or visit www.CofChrist.org for more information.

Truman Home: Call 816-254-9929 inquire as to when tours will be available.

Truman Library: The library has undergone an extensive renovation but remains closed due to the pandemic.

Truman Office and Courtroom: Call 816-252-7454 for further information.

Public skate: Cable-Dahmer Arena, 19100 E. Valley View Parkway, Independence.