Graceland University academic honors

Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa has announced the honor roll lists for the fall 2020 semester. Students on the dean’s list have earned grade-point averages of between 3.25 and 3.64, students on the honor list have earned grade point averages between 3.65 and 3.99, and students on the president’s list have earned grade point averages of 4.0.

President’s list

• Lucy Balentine of Blue Springs.

• Justin Binnicker of Independence.

• Kaitlyn Bover of Independence.

• Makensey Burghart of Blue Springs.

• Christal Daugherty of Blue Springs.

• Karah Fisher of Independence.

• Dylan Fox of Lee’s Summit.

• Daniel Garcia of Blue Springs.

• Natalie Harper of Lee’s Summit.

• Shane Harper of Lee’s Summit.

• Dakoda Kenig of Blue Springs.

• Alexxus Lindsey of Blue Springs.

• Casey Main of Blue Springs.

• Jackson Main of Blue Springs.

• Rachel Martino of Blue Springs.

• Katlynn Mason of Blue Springs.

• Andrea Patton of Blue Springs.

• Bet Presler of Independence.

• Gabrielle Romero of Independence.

• Victoria Simpson of Independence.

• Julianna Sowerwine of Independence.

• Elnara Tamrazova of Independence.

• Tabitha Watson of Sugar Creek.

• William Weston of Independence.

• Hannah Yardley of Blue Springs.

• Keliah Zahner of Blue Springs.

Honor list:

• Zane Cady of Blue Springs.

• Alex Chamberlain of Independence.

• Briana Courtney of Independence.

• Leah Eckart of Independence.

• Kathryn Frizzell of Independence.

• Calvin Hays of Blue Springs.

• Brittany Hoke of Independence.

• Caden Jackley of Lake Tapawingo.

• Paige Langford of Blue Springs.

• Michelle Mayof Blue Springs.

• Jamie Nelson of Independence.

• Samuel Pratt of Lee’s Summit.

• Landry Rogers of Independence.

• Adelaide Simpson of Independence.

• Eryn Tinsman of Independence.

• Victoria Vaughan of Independence.

Dean’s list:

• Alecia Bennett of Blue Springs.

• Lady Cruz of Independence.

• Delaney Fox of Lee’s Summit.

• Addison Demesko of Lee’s Summit.

• Regina Douglas of Blue Springs.

• Kasey Farrell of Blue Springs.

• Rachel Hall of Independence.

• Shelby Larson of Independence.

• Micah Lewis of Independence.

• Samantha Mackay of Independence.

• Bayli Malecki of Independence.

• Eli Martin of Independence.

• Jordan Stevens of Lee’s Summit.

• HaleyJo Sutton of Independence.

• Haley Walker of Blue Springs.

• Grace Wayman of Blue Springs.

• Carter Wiley of Independence.

• Addison Wilson of Independence.

• Grace Wood of Independence.

• Dylan Woodward of Blue Springs.

• Jaren Zimmermann of Lee’s Summit.