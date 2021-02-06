Grain Valley police reports
Wednesday, Jan. 27
• Eastbound Interstate 70 – agency assist, shutdown of interstate
• Pamela and Jefferson – traffic control
• 1200 block of Eagle Ridge – stealing
• 1200 block of Graystone – motor vehicle accident
• McQuerry and Lefholtz Road – traffic control
• 600 block of Walnut – check the well being
• 900 block of Hawthorn Court – suspicious activity
Thursday, Jan. 28
• 600 block of Yennie – check the well being
• 500 block of Bailey – stealing
• 600 block of Whitney Court – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street (location of police headquarters) – citizen contact (2)
Friday, Jan. 29
• 1200 block of Valley Ridge – warrant arrest
• 600 block of Yennie – check the well being
• 200 block of Third Street – follow-up
• 600 block of Yennie – unattended death
• 300 block of Jefferson – agency assist
• 200 block of Gregg Street – warrant arrest
• U.S. 40 and Sni-a-Bar – area check
• 100 block of Broadway – agency assist, Oak Grove Police Department
• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm
Saturday, Jan. 30
• Route BB and Echo Ridge – officer assist
• 700 block of Tisha Lane – suspicious person
• 1300 block of Foxtail – unlawful use of a weapon
• 700 block of Main Street – motor vehicle assist
• 100 block of Eagles Parkway – alarm
• 200 block of Concord Circle – suspicious activity
• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm
Sunday, Jan. 31
• 900 block of Cedar – stealing
• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm
• 5300 block of Barr – parking illegally
• 1400 block of Cottonwood – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District
• 200 block of Jackie – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District
• 900 block of Willow Drive – suspicious vehicle
• 1300 block of Sycamore – citizen contact
• 1300 block of Blue Branch – suspicious activity
• 600 block of Sunset – noise complaint
Monday, Feb. 1
• 600 block of Jefferson – stealing
• 1100 block of R.D. Mize Road – residence check
• 1200 block of Eagle Ridge – stealing
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1100 block of McQuerry – trespassing
• 1400 block of Persimmon Drive – stealing
• 1400 block of Willow Drive – disturbance
• 100 block of Nelson – harassment
• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm
Tuesday, Feb. 2
• 200 block of Jefferson – tampering, stealing
• 400 block of Orion – parking complaint
• 1200 block of Eagle Ridge – stealing
• 900 block of Maplewood Court – suspicious activitiy
• 700 block of Main Street – identity theft
• Blue Branch and Sni-a-Bar – suspicious person
• 100 block of McQuerry – alarm