Grain Valley police reports

The Examiner

Wednesday, Jan. 27

• Eastbound Interstate 70 – agency assist, shutdown of interstate

• Pamela and Jefferson – traffic control

• 1200 block of Eagle Ridge – stealing

• 1200 block of Graystone – motor vehicle accident

• McQuerry and Lefholtz Road – traffic control

• 600 block of Walnut – check the well being

• 900 block of Hawthorn Court – suspicious activity

Thursday, Jan. 28

• 600 block of Yennie – check the well being

• 500 block of Bailey – stealing

• 600 block of Whitney Court – citizen contact

• 700 block of Main Street (location of police headquarters) – citizen contact (2)

Friday, Jan. 29

• 1200 block of Valley Ridge – warrant arrest

• 600 block of Yennie – check the well being

• 200 block of Third Street – follow-up

• 600 block of Yennie – unattended death

• 300 block of Jefferson – agency assist

• 200 block of Gregg Street – warrant arrest

• U.S. 40 and Sni-a-Bar – area check

• 100 block of Broadway – agency assist, Oak Grove Police Department

• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm

Saturday, Jan. 30

• Route BB and Echo Ridge – officer assist

• 700 block of Tisha Lane – suspicious person

• 1300 block of Foxtail – unlawful use of a weapon

• 700 block of Main Street – motor vehicle assist

• 100 block of Eagles Parkway – alarm

• 200 block of Concord Circle – suspicious activity

• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm

Sunday, Jan. 31

• 900 block of Cedar – stealing

• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm

• 5300 block of Barr – parking illegally

• 1400 block of Cottonwood – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District

• 200 block of Jackie – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District

• 900 block of Willow Drive – suspicious vehicle

• 1300 block of Sycamore – citizen contact

• 1300 block of Blue Branch – suspicious activity

• 600 block of Sunset – noise complaint

Monday, Feb. 1

• 600 block of Jefferson – stealing

• 1100 block of R.D. Mize Road – residence check

• 1200 block of Eagle Ridge – stealing

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 1100 block of McQuerry – trespassing

• 1400 block of Persimmon Drive – stealing

• 1400 block of Willow Drive – disturbance

• 100 block of Nelson – harassment

• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm

Tuesday, Feb. 2

• 200 block of Jefferson – tampering, stealing

• 400 block of Orion – parking complaint

• 1200 block of Eagle Ridge – stealing

• 900 block of Maplewood Court – suspicious activitiy

• 700 block of Main Street – identity theft

• Blue Branch and Sni-a-Bar – suspicious person

• 100 block of McQuerry – alarm