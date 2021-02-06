Sustained progress on the horizon

The Examiner

From The Examiner during the week of Feb. 1-6, 1971:

• “‘EASTERN JACK’ LOOKS TO PROSPEROUS FUTURE” – Eastern Jackson County has a lot of things going for it in 1971 and the years ahead. Predictions indicate that the ecology, expansion, and economy of this section of the county will combine to bring into perspective a bright, clean promising future for all of Eastern Jackson County.

Everyone in a seven county area, in two states, will be watching with great interest the construction progress this year of the Harry S. Truman Sports Complex. The huge twin stadium was the most spectacular part of a $102 million bond issue approved by Jackson County voters three and one-half years ago.

Conservative estimates indicate that the Royals and the Chiefs will be playing in the new sports complex in the 1972 season. (Note: The Chiefs played, and won, their first game at Arrowhead Stadium in September 1972. The Royals played, and won, their first game at Royals Stadium in April 1973.)

• ”LITTLE BLUE VALLEY PROJECTS TAKE ON BIGGER MOMENTUM” – Two major public construction projects that are vital to the development of the Little Blue Valley moved ahead in 1970 and promise to take on greater momentum this year. Although in the preliminary stages of their development, forward steps were taken which eventually will lead to a flood control system along the Little Blue River and a vast sanitary sewer to serve most of the 225 square miles in the valley.

The Little Blue Valley, which lies at the eastern edge of Independence, is the largest remaining area in Jackson County wil great potential for industrial and residential development. Although this fact has been recognized by planners for a long time, it is only in the last few years that meaningful steps have been taken to achieve the vitally important and necessary improvements.

• ”UNIQUE NEIGHBORHOOD COUNCILS PROPOSED HERE” – A plan to involve citizens in city government, said to be unique in the entire nation, was recommended by the Citizens Goals Committee Tuesday night. Basically the plan would involve setting up 40 neighborhood councils from areas of 2,000 to 6,000 population in the city, each council to contain 20 members and 20 alternates. Each neighborhood council member would be assigned a specific duty connected with one city department.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 5, 1921:

• “LAWS AND ENFORCEMENT.” – Jefferson City, Mo., February 2 – Ground Hog day at Jefferson City is an indication that the session will last at least six weeks longer.

Whether Mr. George Groundhog sees his shadow or not at this season the legislators begin to take stock and plan how they can get away from Jefferson City in the shortest possible time. Then the committees are jogged up, the speed mill is started and bills are ground through the hopper almost in bunches. This accounts for the immense number of mighty poor laws which appear in the statutes and the poor laws account for the poor administration of law.

In the house today a great truth was agreed to. The House solemnly decided that it was not more laws we needed but a better enforcement of the laws we have. Of course everybody, including the members of the legislature, has known this all the time as individuals, but it is a great thing when the legislature as a body can be had to agree so unanimously on one subject.

• “ORDER W.P. BOULEVARD.” – Under an order of the county court placed on record Thursday morning, the county highway engineer will immediately advertise for bids for the building of the Washington Park Boulevard. The part to be graded and drained under the order made today starts at the eastern limits of Kansas City and follows the electric line grade and tracks over the Blue Hills through Washington Park and to the Van Horn road crossing at Evanston.

• “BITS OF GENERAL NEWS” – The allied premiers meeting in Paris have fixed the amount of indemnity to be demanded of Germany at a sum equal to 56½ billions of dollars in our money. Among those who think Germany never will be able to pay this huge sum is Frank A. Vanderlip, a New York banker and an international authority on economics. He declares it would ruin Germany completely and defeat the purposes of the allies to reimburse themselves for the amount they were damaged by the war. Germany has given strong intimations that she would refuse to undertake to pay sums she considers impossible.

– Compiled by Jeff Fox