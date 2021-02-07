Conservation Department reopens local offices

By The Examiner staff

Local offices of the Missouri Department of Conservation, closed since early in 2020 due to the pandemic, were set to reopen Monday.

Those include:

• Burr Oak Woods Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park Road in Blue Springs.

• The Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave. in Kansas City.

• The department’s regional office at 12405 S.E. Ranson Road, at the James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area in Lee’s Summit.

While closed, these offices have offered virtual programming, and no-contact outdoor events. Now visitors will have access to exhibits and restrooms at Burr Oak Woods and the Gorman Discovery Center. Virtual and outdoor events will continue.