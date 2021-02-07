Learn about bluebirds and other critters

By The Examiner staff

The Missouri Department of Conservation is presenting two programs – one virtual, one in Blue Springs – on Thursday. The deadline to sign up is Wednesday.

Both programs are free. They are:

• Little Acorns, Animal Kingdom: 10 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m., Feb. 11, Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs. This program, held outdoors, is designed for children ages 3 to 5, with an adult. Children will learn about how animals are classified and what special skills they have.

• Bluebirds of Happiness: 1 to 2 p.m., Feb. 11, virtual program. The eastern bluebird is the state symbol of Missouri and is also a symbol of conservation success in Missouri. Learn how you can attract them to your backyard. This program is for all ages.

Registration is at mdc.mo.gov/events.