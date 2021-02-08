Bring pets inside when it's this cold

By Gisele Gamble Special to The Examiner

I have asked people on Facebook to bring their pets inside because it is so horribly cold. Most agree that pets need to be inside but a few who have huskies or Newfoundlands think they can be left outside in the cold. That is not right.

Dogs and cats are domesticated animals. They are not wild animals. Animal abuse is against the law and leaving animals outside to freeze to death is animal abuse.

One might think that because they have a dog or cat house that the animal will be fine. This is not always the case. All pet houses are not created equal.

A plastic or wooden house is not insulated and cannot keep an animal warm despite any straw that is placed in that house. The only good pet house is one that is built with insulation that is up off the ground and has a covering over the door to keep out the wind. Blankets and straw work well in these types of houses, and some sort of heat lamp will too.

The best way to take proper care of your pet is to bring them inside when the weather is this brutal. Being in a basement is much better than being outside. Most people have old blankets, pillows or quilts that can be made into a comfortable bed for a pet inside.

This goes for dogs that some people call “outside dogs” too. It is ridiculous to have certain dogs inside and others outside. All dogs and cats should live inside with their families. The only thing that separates these types of dogs is training. All dogs can be trained. So can cats.

Please be a good owner/guardian and keep your pets inside. This weather is beyond cold! If you are cold, they are cold. Please remember that and take proper care of your pets.