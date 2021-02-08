Blood drive in Blue Springs

By The Examiner staff

The Community Blood Center says the local blood supply has been low since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and donors are urgently needed at this time.

On Feb. 18, from 3 to 6:30 p.m., blood donations will be accepted at the Church of the Resurrection Blue Springs, 601 N.E. Jefferson St, Blue Springs.

Donors are strongly requested to make an advance appointment by emailing Bettywitt@pobox.com or visiting https://donate.savealifenow.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/71682

Donors must bring a photo ID or donor ID card and must wear a mask, have their temperature checked, and must be 14 days symptom free if recovered from COVID-19. No donations can be accepted from persons who are on self-quarantine or have been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the past 14 days.

For questions, call 800-688-0900.