Local COVID hospitalizations continue to decline

By The Examiner staff

After new COVID-19 case rates dropped around the metro area through January, new covid hospitalizations also continue to drop.

According to the Mid-American Regional Council’s dashboard, the seven-day average of new hospitalizations in the metro area was at 116 on Friday, down from 131 a week earlier and 180 at the beginning of January. MARC’s dashboard also showed the seven-day average of new cases around the metro dropping from 1,040 on Jan. 7 to 554 on Jan. 28. The metro area had more than 150,400 confirmed cases and 1,924 COVID-related deaths as of Sunday – an additional 2,200 cases and 70 additional deaths in a week’s time.

Available hospital beds in the metro remained at 35 percent for a second week Friday, while the percentage of beds occupied by COVID-19 patients continued to drop, from 9.6 percent the week before to just above 8 percent on Friday. Available ICU beds continued to rise, from 21.5 percent to 23 percent on Friday, and COVID-19 patients accounted for 18 percent of those beds on Friday, down 22 and 26 the previous two weeks.

All hospitalization data is based on a seven-day rolling average.

Updated case totals and testing data from the Jackson County Health Department, which covers the county outside of Kansas City, was not available for the past week as the county switches to a different dashboard model.