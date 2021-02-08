Independence keeping warming center open

By The Examiner staff

The city of Independence will continue to keep the Sermon Community Center open as a warming center through Wednesday amid the frigid temperatures.

As of Monday morning, warming center hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. The center is at Truman and Noland Roads.

Any person who needs a place to warm up and charge electronic devices is welcome, though anyone who enters must wear a mask and participate in a health screen. Masks will be provided to those who need one, and overnight accommodations will be addressed case by case.

For more information or resources, call the city’s community partner United Way 211 line, at 2-1-1 or (816) 474-5112.