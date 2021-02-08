House fire reveals marijuana operation

By The Examiner staff

Police and fire officials are investigating a marijuana-growing operation in a Lee’s Summit house that caught fire.

The fire in the 1500 block of Northeast Ivory Lane, in the neighborhood just south of Colbern Road and east of Missouri 291, was reported about 4:40 a.m. Sunday. No one was home at the time, and firefighters had the blaze under control before 6 a.m. According to police and fire officials, the fire started in the basement, and investigators believe an electrical malfunction started it.

They found a marijuana growing operation in the basement near the fire’s origin, plus another small growth spot upstairs.

Police said Sunday no suspects have been charged, but they are investigating whether the growing operation or its size are legal under state law.