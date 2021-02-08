Snow, ice and cold snarl area roads

By The Examiner staff

Road conditions around the metro area continued to worsen Monday, causing dozens of vehicle accidents and slide-offs around Jackson County and causing area school districts to mull a second straight day of all virtual classes or no classes at all.

The combination of light snow, some freezing drizzle and frigid temperatures led to slick roads everywhere on Monday. Emergency crews even closed northbound Interstate 35 for a time past Missouri 152 in Clay County due to hazardous conditions. Because the temperature was well below freezing, cities said that severely mitigated the effect of salt used by road crews everywhere to melt what snow remained on the roads after plowing.

In anticipation of slippery roads, school districts announced during the Super Bowl on Sunday evening that Monday would be all virtual classes, with the exception of the Independence School District which canceled all classes. The district made a similar decision a couple weeks ago, as Superintendent Dale Herl said they planned all along to make up snow days at the end of the year and didn’t want to ask all teachers and students to pivot to virtual learning on short notice.

As of noon Monday, no district had made an announcement on Tuesday classes.