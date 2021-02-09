Black History Month: Sign up for 'A Most Beautiful Thing'

By The Examiner staff

"A Most Beautiful Thing," a discussion hosted by the Kansas City Public Library, is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Those who RSVP by 10 p.m. Tuesday will receive a link through which they can watch the film in advance of the discussion.

Arshay Cooper captained the nation’s first all-Black high school rowing team. He joins director Mary Mazzio in a discussion of the documentary “A Most Beautiful Thing,” which chronicles the team’s experiences in a sport that few African Americans saw as being for them. The 95-minute documentary, based in Cooper’s memoir, was released last year and is narrated by rapper and actor Common.

Sherman Whites, a director in Education for the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, moderates the conversation.

Watch the discussion live online at YouTube.com/kclibrary.