Police investigate western Independence homicide

By The Examiner staff

Independence Police are investigating a homicide after they found a man dead inside a home west-side home early Tuesday.

The incident happened in the 11200 block of East 20th Street, just east of Sterling Avenue north of 23rd Street. According to police, officers responding to a disturbance call shortly before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday found a man dead inside a home there. No apparent cause of death or suspect information has been released as of Tuesday morning.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477 or IPD tips at 816-325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.

The homicide is the city’s first this year. Police closed or continue to investigate 13 homicide cases in 2020.